With misfuelling one of the biggest risks facing aviation today we are delighted that our Airfield Automation technology is pioneering the provision of an engineering barrier to actively help prevent misfuelling. To date it has been used to protect more than 500,000 overwing fuellings through the ‘safe2go’ misfuel prevention app. And that’s not the only milestone we’re celebrating…



Air bp’s innovative Airfield Automation technology was first rolled out in May 2018. Less than five years and more than 2.8 million fuellings later and Airfield Automation is now deployed in more than 490 locations in 44 countries. Plus, with general aviation particularly vulnerable to the risk of misfuelling we are delighted to have protected more than 500,000 overwing fuellings using the ‘safe2go’ app. The 500,000th refuelling took place at Hamburg Airport in Germany in May.

We were also delighted to have been named ‘Safety Innovator of the Year’ for our Airfield Automation technology at the Australian Aviation Awards 2022, which were held in Sydney at the beginning of September.



What is Airfield Automation?

Designed to enhance safety and reliability in airport fuelling operations, Airfield Automation is the first commercially deployable system in the world to pioneer the provision of an engineering barrier to actively help prevent misfuelling. It works via a ‘safe2go’ app on a handheld device in fuelling vehicles which consolidates data related to airport fuelling operations and verifies fuelling requirements via the app. Customer details are then confirmed with an electronic signature from the pilot or airline representative.

Aside from the enhanced safety barriers, operators benefit from faster, more comprehensive and more accurate fuelling as well as delivery data. In 2021 new services were added to the cloud-based platform meaning operators now benefit from the opportunity to further enhance efficiency. These upgrades include real-time, two-way connection between the flight crew and fuel operator during the aircraft turnaround at the airfield. From receiving the preliminary order through to a revised final order and concluding with an electronic ticket sign off, Airfield Automation provides instant visibility and more efficient refuelling operations.

For more information on Airfield Automation, please click here.