Cargolux unveils SAF programme

In line with Cargolux’s commitment to decarbonise its operations we are pleased to be supplying sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to the Luxembourg-based cargo carrier

The supply of SAF to Cargolux lays the foundations for a new era of sustainability for the airline, which is aiming to be carbon neutral by 2050. And with discussions at this month’s COP26 focused around how global players can limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5oC, we are delighted to be working with Cargolux to achieve this goal within its operations.

Cargolux will continue building on this initial step and to promote sustainable operations and practices across its business.

“Our commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility is intrinsic to our business model and the introduction of SAF in our operation is a significant step forward for Cargolux. We are pleased to be part of an industry-wide initiative to make our business, our industry and our world more sustainable.” Richard Forson, President & CEO, Cargolux.

