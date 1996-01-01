Exciting update on managing your Air bp account

We are now in the process of migrating all of our customers across to myairbp, Air bp’s customer account management platform. If you haven’t already registered, you will receive your invitation to register by the end of March this year.





myairbp is your dedicated platform for managing your Air bp account. With a single login you can:

access the latest fuel prices

order products,

manage orders

manage your Sterling cards

contact Air bp



The platform has recently been enhanced to also include all the features of myinvoice, Air bp’s old electronic invoicing system which will be phased out soon.



Look out for your email invitation to myairbp and please register within 7 days of the email. Once registered you will have access to all the tools you need to get on board quickly and easily.

Watch this short video to find out more about myairbp.