Site Traffic Information and Cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News and views
  3. Newsletter articles
  4. Exciting update on managing your Air bp account

Exciting update on managing your Air bp account

Release date:
February 2024
myairbp screen on computer invoices screen
We are now in the process of migrating all of our customers across to myairbp, Air bp’s customer account management platform. If you haven’t already registered, you will receive your invitation to register by the end of March this year.


myairbp is your dedicated platform for managing your Air bp account. With a single login you can:

  • access the latest fuel prices
  • order products,
  • manage orders
  • manage your Sterling cards
  • contact Air bp


The platform has recently been enhanced to also include all the features of myinvoice, Air bp’s old electronic invoicing system which will be phased out soon. 


Look out for your email invitation to myairbp and please register within 7 days of the email. Once registered you will have access to all the tools you need to get on board quickly and easily.

 

Watch this short video to find out more about myairbp.