Fuelling with a difference

Carl Warrlich is not a typical Air bp customer. Rather than purchasing Jet A-1 for aircraft, the business purchases the fuel to manufacture charcoal firelighters.

Founded in Treffurt in Germany in 1904, Carl Warrlich began as a sawmill and planing mill, before the business shifted its focus to barbecue and firelighters in 1951. Now, with around 80 employees, the company is renowned for producing chemical as well as natural, eco firelighters. Made from renewable raw materials such as wood and wax, its FLAMAX firelighters are FSC-certified.

General managers Alexander Häßler, Kevin Warrlich and Mathias Pafelinsky emphasised the importance of quality control for the business and the benefits of working closely with Stefan Klenke, continental Europe general aviation account manager, Air bp. “Our ability to use high-quality jet fuel is essential for the production of our firelighters. Due to limited fuel storage capacity, we rely heavily on a consistent fuel supply and timely delivery to ensure we can meet customer expectations and demand.”

In addition to an 80,000-litre tank for storing jet fuel purchased from Air bp to make its kerosene firelighters, Carl Warrlich also has a 20,000-litre tank for daily production.

“During our main season, which runs from September to March, we typically have a daily fuel consumption of 25,000 litres, so having a high-quality fuel supply readily available is crucial to our production model,” Alexander, Kevin and Mathias continued. Due to its annual consumption of jet fuel, the business is one of Air bp's key GA customers in Germany.

Sustainable growth is at the core of Carl Warlock’s business model. “As an eco-lighter, FLAMAX brings a whole new quality to the market. It has a particularly powerful igniting product that is comparable with equivalent chemical paraffin versions, but it is produced exclusively from natural materials,” concluded the general managers. While the company is focused on setting a benchmark in the firelighter industry by using renewable materials for its FLAMAX brand, it is also ensuring the reliability and efficiency of its product range by leveraging quality resources, such as Air bp's Jet A-1 fuel.

