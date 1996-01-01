Get ready for a Sterling summer

With Europe’s long summer holidays approaching, we’re excited to welcome you across our extensive Sterling card network at numerous European locations.

Did you know?

Your Sterling card is accepted at hundreds of Air bp locations worldwide, allowing you to purchase fuel with no pre-arrangement necessary. Many of our locations feature easy-to-use self-serve machines with full instructions provided.

Some of our favourite Air bp locations this summer include:

Germany:

Friedrichshafen / Bodensee Airport (FDH / EDNY) - on the banks of Lake Constance. Luebeck / Blankensee Airport (LBC / EDHL) - An alternative gateway to Hamburg and close to the Baltic Sea. Flensburg-Schaferhaus Airport (FLF / EDXF) - A port city close to the Danish border. Strausberg Airport (QPK / EDAY) – An alternative airport serving Berlin.

Norway:

Brønnøysund Airport (BNN / ENBN) – a beautiful coastal town in the southern part of Helgeland. Kjeller Airfield (ENKJ) – approximately 25km northeast of Oslo. Skien Airport (SKE / ENSN) – Serving Telemark’s main city and surrounded by lakes, fjords and island idylls. Sandefjord, Torp Airport (TRF / ENTO) – A modern, yet charming seaside town and popular Norwegian holiday destination.

Spain:

Palma de Mallorca Airport (PMI / LEPA) – the largest of Spain’s sun-kissed Balearic islands. Ibiza Airport (IBZ / LEIB) – A popular holiday hotspot with idyllic beaches, whitewashed houses and buzzing food and nightlife scene. Madrid Airport (MAD / LEMD) – An international gateway serving the Spanish capital. Josep Tarradellas Barcelona Airport (BCN / LEBL) – A vibrant metropolis with easy access to the Mediterranean coast.

For more information on our locations, please click here.

Is your Sterling card ready for the summer season?

To check your aircraft registrations for active cards, update your information, renew, cancel or order new cards, simply log in to myairbp to manage your Air bp account conveniently on one platform.

In addition to managing your Sterling cards, the myairbp platform is a one-stop solution to easily check fuel prices, order fuel, view invoices and accounts, check taxes and fees, select your preferred unit of measure and currency and amend or cancel fuel release orders.

Prepare for an effortless and enjoyable summer with your Sterling card and myairbp.