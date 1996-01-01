Ongoing SAF supply at four new locations

We are working closely with customer to support their supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) needs and therefore we are delighted to now be supplying SAF at Munich Airport (MUC/ EDDM) in Germany, London Biggin Hill (BQH/ EGKB) and Hawarden Airport (CEG) in the UK and Clermont Ferrand Airport (CFE/ LFLC) in France

Having started the year with an ongoing supply of SAF at Centreline FBO in Bristol, we are excited to be continuing our rollout of an ongoing supply of SAF across our network.

Since the beginning of June, SAF has been available to purchase at Munich Airport, while the first SAF fuelling at Clermont Ferrand Airport took place on 19 April, when French tyre manufacturer, Michelin, uplifted the fuel. According to agreed commitments, Michelin will be supplied with SAF on an ongoing basis at this location with all its volume supplied as the SAF blend. We are also looking forward to supplying SAF to other GA customers at this location. Meanwhile, at London Biggin Hill, a dedicated business aviation hub, customers can also now refuel with SAF in line with the airport’s commitment to meeting both its and its customers sustainability goals. And earlier this year, the Airbus-owned Hawarden Airport in Flintshire in North Wales became the second Airbus European site to use SAF supplied by Air bp. At the end of 2019 we supplied the fuel to Airbus in Hamburg for its cargo activities.

The SAF supplied by Air bp across our network is made from waste based sustainable feedstocks such as used cooking oil, which is blended with traditional jet fuel. The SAF blend supplies is around 35% SAF and 65% traditional jet fuel and the SAF component provides a lifecycle carbon reduction of around 80% compared to the traditional jet fuel it replaces.

“We are excited to see these ongoing commitments to SAF supply. Stakeholders’ willingness to invest in SAF and collaborate with us will help drive demand and deliver carbon reductions compared to the traditional jet fuel it replaces. We are committed to working with stakeholders to explore the viable sale and purchase of SAF, which we believe is one of the aviation industry’s key routes to reducing carbon emissions.” Andreea Moyes, sustainability director, Air bp.



