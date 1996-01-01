Ongoing SAF supply for Qantas on its Kangaroo route

We’re delighted to have started 2022 with an agreement to supply Qantas with an ongoing supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for its regular scheduled services to and from London Heathrow (LHR/ EGLL).

Although this isn’t the first time we have partnered with Qantas to refuel with SAF, this latest agreement marks the first time the Australian airline will purchase SAF on an ongoing basis. The SAF fuelled flights on Qantas’s Kangaroo route (flights between Australia and London Heathrow) will help reduce the Australian carrier’s carbon emissions by around 10% for its flights from London.

The agreement includes Qantas’ commitment to purchase 10 million litres of SAF in 2022 with an option to purchase up to a further 10 million litres in 2023 and 2024 for flights from London Heathrow. Plans are also under discussion for Qantas to access SAF at its other overseas ports, including Los Angeles. The airline also signed a memorandum of understanding to use SAF for flights from San Francisco from 2024.

Qantas has acknowledged that SAF is key to the airline meeting its target of net zero emissions by 2050 and its interim target, which will be released in the first half of this year.

“Zero emission technology like electric aircraft or green hydrogen are still a very long way off for aviation, and even further away for long haul flights like London to Australia. SAF and high-quality carbon offsetting are therefore critical on the path to net zero.” Andrew Parker, Qantas Group chief sustainability officer.

Air bp’s SAF typically delivers around an 80% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions on a lifecycle basis compared to the jet fuel it replaces. According to Qantas it is the most significant tool airlines have to reduce their impact on the environment and as a tried and tested technology can be used in aircraft flying now.