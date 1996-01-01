Out and about at IATA and Dubai Airshow

Air bp’s global sustainability director, Andreea Moyes and global director of process excellence, Linn Tonsberg at the Dubai Airshow.

Last month saw us attending and supporting two key industry events – the IATA Fuel Forum, which was held in Geneva from 9-11 November and the Dubai Airshow, from 14-18 November at Dubai World Central

This year’s Dubai Airshow was officially the biggest ever, according to the event’s organisers. The air show welcomed more than 100,000 attendees and 1,200 exhibitors with US$78 billion of deals announced during the week.

In addition to being a key sponsor and welcoming customers and partners from across the region to our stand, our global sustainability director, Andreea Moyes, took to the conference stage to moderate a lively panel discussion on measuring aviation’s sustainable contributions. Meanwhile, Air bp’s global director of process excellence, Linn Tonsberg, chaired the closing remarks for the air show’s aviation sustainability conference.

The week before the air show Andreea also attended and spoke about meeting rising SAF demand at the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA’s) fuel forum in Geneva. As the official carbon reduction sponsor for this event we were also delighted to fund the supply of 10% of SAF for all delegates flying to the event through our book and claim solution.

To find out more news and views from Air bp, please click here. To find out more about Air bp’s book and claim solution please click here.

