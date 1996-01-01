Accessing the benefits of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) might be easier than you think. Air bp’s book and claim solution, certified by the RSB, provides customers with wider market access to SAF across a number of locations.

The aviation industry's low carbon goals include carbon neutral growth from 2020 and net zero carbon emissions by 2050. One of the pillars identified by industry leaders to help reach these goals is the broad adoption of SAF, which produces around 80% fewer carbon emissions over its lifecycle than the traditional jet fuel it replaces. According to the Sustainable Aviation Jet Fuel (SAJF) initiative* – which Air bp is part of – the single-largest potential reduction in aviation’s lifecycle carbon emissions will come about through the wider use of SAF in place of the current fossil-based jet fuel.

One of the big challenges with SAF is that current volumes and existing supply points are limited. Subsequently, delivering SAF far from those supply points can be an expensive process. In addition, long supply chains can create increased carbon emissions, which would reduce the overall carbon savings from the use of the SAF. So, with SAF only available at a small number of locations across Europe and North America, Air bp is offering a book and claim solution to allow customers to access SAF carbon reductions without being physically connected to the supply site. In short, the programme enables bp to deliver the SAF into the supply chain at one airport location and ‘book’ the carbon reduction associated with it into a registry. Then the customer at another location can ‘claim’ those carbon reductions by purchasing their traditional jet fuel along with the benefit of the lifecycle carbon reductions that have been registered in that registry.

Book and claim SAF sales should be credible, traceable and must not lead to double counting. This is why Air bp has partnered with the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB). RSB — a global multi-stakeholder organisation that supports the SAF and wider bioeconomy sector with sustainability solutions, partnerships and certification; RSB will certify Air bp’s book and claim SAF sales based on RSB’s robust procedures and manage the book and claim registry.

Building critical mass

Our book and claim solution is particularly relevant to the general and business aviation market where volumes are smaller and typically purchased over a wide number of locations. So, if SAF isn’t available at the location a customer is flying from, they still have the opportunity to purchase the carbon reductions for SAF that is placed into the supply chain where it is most cost effective and where carbon emissions from the transport of the product can be reduced. The book and claim customer is issued a certificate by the registry showing the volume of SAF delivered and the corresponding lifecycle carbon emission savings (as detailed in the associated proof of sustainability certificate). Customers can choose how to use the lifecycle carbon savings detailed on the certificate including in marketing communication or reporting. However, as this is a voluntary scheme certificates are not eligible under regulatory schemes.

And, as well as giving a wider range of customers access to the benefits of SAF, book and claim also helps us to develop a greater understanding of SAF demand.

Reducing the lifecycle carbon emissions

The SAF delivered produces around 80% fewer carbon emissions over its lifecycle than the traditional jet fuel it replaces***. This lifecycle carbon reduction can be effective for the environment wherever it is applied in the world.

Purchasing book and claim SAF reduces lifecycle carbon emissions by introducing more SAF into the supply chain and providing a wider range of customers with the benefits of SAF. It is one of several solutions Air bp is offering, that are consistent with bp’s ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero. In the meantime, our plans to develop physical SAF supply chains based on demand, remains unchanged.

We believe SAF will play an important role towards meeting the industry’s low carbon goals. And we’re delighted to be able to make its benefits more accessible to a wider audience through book and claim.

* https://www.futureofsustainablefuel.com/guide

** Subject to availability