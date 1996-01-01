Thought leadership

Although demand for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is expected to experience significant growth 1, production is currently limited with only a handful of commercial plants available today. bp believes that producing SAF through co-processing at existing refineries will help the aviation sector as it transitions to a low-carbon industry and builds dedicated and more efficient standalone units for SAF production.
Air bp’s global head of sustainability, Andreea Moyes, on the logistical considerations for SAF mandates. While the aviation industry remains committed to increasing production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to help decarbonise the industry, limited production capacity and cost premiums over conventional fossil fuels mean that SAF currently comprises less than 0.1% of total aviation fuel consumption.
We are often asked whether a particular turbine aircraft can use SAF or whether one SAF fuel can be mixed with another. The answer to both is yes, as SAF is certified to the same global specifications as conventional jet. Product quality advisor, Dr Andrew Glendinning, and aviation fuels research and development manager, Dr Alisdair Clark, provide further detail into what to expect from SAF as a ‘drop-in’ fuel.
Andreea Moyes, Air bp’s sustainability director, and Peter Nowobilski, bp’s senior advisor for hydrogen and eFuels, explain how eSAF is key to achieving the aviation industry’s low-carbon goals.
Accessing the benefits of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) might be easier than you think. Air bp’s book and claim solution, certified by the RSB, provides customers with wider market access to SAF across a number of locations.
Ever wondered whether aviation fuel has a best before date? The short answer is yes, just like the food you buy in shops, aviation fuel has a storage life. This could be as short as six months or last for many years depending on the type of fuel and storage conditions. Dr Alisdair Clark takes a look at how Air bp and the wider aviation industry manages this property and the factors involved.
Climate change is one of the most challenging issues of our time. The last couple of years have seen stakeholders across the industry turn their attention to tackling the issue of climate change.
Andreea Moyes Air bp’s global aviation sustainability director, on whether carbon offsetting addresses flight shaming.
Alisdair Clark, Air bp’s aviation fuels research and development manager, explains that although the two fuels both come from the refinery ‘middle distillate’ pool they are actually very different.
If you’ve ever thought about refuelling with Mogas (otherwise known as motor gasoline) instead of Avgas you certainly won’t be the first. Here’s why we advise against it and have a policy of only supplying Avgas for use in piston engines.
Didier Gaudillat, Air bp’s global health, safety, security and environment (HSSE) leader, explains that when it comes to managing the process of refuelling aircraft, safety and efficiency go hand in hand.
Kerry Rutherford, Air bp’s technical director explains why putting the wrong fuel in your car might not be something you’ve ever done, but it’s likely you know someone who has.
Andreea Moyes Air bp’s global aviation sustainability director, explains what sustainable aviation fuel is (SAF) and gives his view on whether SAF really is the answer to reducing aviation emissions.
To understand what the future of fuelling holds we need to look back at where it all began. From the first moment the Wright brothers took to the skies, the world became hooked on flying. Fuelling has always been important, but never so much so as we focus on a sustainable future.
Air bp is the official Fuel and Carbon reduction partner of the Red Bull Air Race, we discuss why the fuel-to-air mixture is such a critical engine setting for Red Bull Air Race pilots. Why running too “rich” or too “lean” can make the difference of winning or losing.