Why managing your Air bp account is now easier than ever

When you log in to myairbp, in addition to pricing, ordering and card management tools, you can now do everything you currently do in myinvoice, Air bp’s old electronic invoicing system.
Within the accounts and invoices section of myairbp you can now:
Need more detail on how to use myairbp accounts and invoices tool?
Watch our short videos of the key features.
All customers have now been invited, so you can now log in to myairbp to manage your preferences, specifically the frequency of which you receive invoice notifications. Please set this up as soon as possible to avoid disruptions.
myairbp is continually being enhanced to improve your experience, so do let us know if you have any feedback by using the support page within myairbp.