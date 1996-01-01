Site Traffic Information and Cookies

Why managing your Air bp account is now easier than ever

Release date:
April 2024
Two colleagues in conversation looking at computer screen
We’re delighted to share the latest enhancement to myairbp which is now ready for you to manage your Air bp account all on one platform. We will be phasing out myinvoice soon, so going forward please use myairbp to manage your accounts, invoices and disputes.

 

When you log in to myairbp, in addition to pricing, ordering and card management tools, you can now do everything you currently do in myinvoice, Air bp’s old electronic invoicing system.

 

Within the accounts and invoices section of myairbp you can now:

  • choose how to see new invoices
  • easily access invoice and account information
  • see what is due and when
  • raise a query
  • export information
  • view details of uninvoiced deliveries
  • have more than one user
  • access your invoices on any device
  • store your invoices for audit purposes.


Need more detail on how to use myairbp accounts and invoices tool?
Watch our short videos of the key features.


All customers have now been invited, so you can now log in to myairbp to manage your preferences, specifically the frequency of which you receive invoice notifications. Please set this up as soon as possible to avoid disruptions.

 

myairbp is continually being enhanced to improve your experience, so do let us know if you have any feedback by using the support page within myairbp.