At Air bp, we’re committed to empowering women and building a workplace rooted in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I).

We're pushing this agenda forward by actively recruiting women into frontline roles, with 19 recruits so far. In August, we launched our 'Women fuelling a brighter future' programme to create a global community where no frontline role is off-limits to women.

The programme supports recruitment, new and existing recruits, providing tips, best practices, and a space to grow and belong at Air bp. It celebrates diversity and talent, emphasizing that frontline roles in aviation are open to everyone.

Our goal is to break down barriers traditionally shaped by gender and equip operational leaders with the tools to attract, engage, and include more women on the frontline.

Speaking at the launch of the ‘Women fuelling a brighter future’ programme, Federica Berra, senior vice president aviation, Air bp, commented: “There is no doubt that women across many different roles are making an incredible contribution to our industry. We shine the spotlight on female refuellers who continue to achieve and succeed in what has traditionally been a male-dominated industry. With this in mind, I am pleased to launch our new refuellers community, which will provide support and resources to help women gain greater confidence and resilience.”

Federica was joined by Juliette Regisford-Montague, VP people and culture, who added: “I am really encouraged by the progress that has been made so far in bringing together women in frontline roles. It’s now time to come together collectively and bridge any gaps, perceived or real and continue to create a diverse and inclusive workforce where we can all continue to grow.”

