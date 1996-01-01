Leaders in the limelight

This month we shine the spotlight on Elida Cavic, VP Aviation Southern Europe, India, Middle East and Africa. She shares her top three goals for Air bp, balancing working life with a young family and what makes a great leader.

What excites you about working with Air bp?

I am genuinely excited by the role we play as a company in this industry for the today and the tomorrow. I believe we have all it takes to continue winning in this industry, fantastic, motivated people, great assets, integration with other parts of bp and a growth mindset.

What are some of the highlights of your working life?

My favourite moments at work are the creative ones, particularly when there’s a challenge we have to face or need to improve something. I love to get the team together to brainstorm and see the room fill with energy and ideas! I am a people person, so any kind of time spent with the team is always a highlight of my day!

What do you look forward to at the start of each week?

My partner Philip and I often joke that since having children, our favourite moments are Monday mornings when the child-care arrives, and we get a chance to relax at work! Seriously though, I genuinely love my job so I am always excited for what the week will bring on a Monday morning (I know it sounds super nerdy, but it’s the truth)!

What are your top three goals for Air bp in the coming years?

To continue to grow the business by working as efficiently as possible by having honest conversations and real connections within and among teams.

Psychological safety, particularly for our frontline staff is an important focus for us both now and in the future. Once we truly have the Safety Leadership Principles in action embedded in our ways of working, I think Air bp will be an even better business to work in.

Finally, with aviation a hard-to-abate sector, I would like to see Air bp continue as a leader in the marketing of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

What about your own objectives?

I had a very busy first half of the year. My goal over the summer is to be selective with work commitments so that I can dedicate more time to my children and husband.

At work, my objective is to make sure I do everything I can to support our people and ensure safety truly remains our number one priority. We are in a period of change across the business, so it’s important we get there taking care of our teams and ensuring we don’t lose focus on safety and our strategy.

How would you describe your leadership style?

I believe that knowing yourself, listening to those you work with, being genuine and trustworthy and truly caring about the business and developing people is what makes a great leader. I strive to do all of the above and try to be aware of my own and other people’s biases. I delegate a fair bit but will lean in and get into the details when I feel it is necessary. “Hands off, eyes on” is what I am aiming for – I may not always succeed but this is part of my own personal leadership development journey!

How do you inspire others?

By showing vulnerability and investing in their growth as well as the success of the business. I also endeavor to be genuine in everything I do.

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

With a one-year-old and a three-year-old at home, I don’t really remember what free time is... But whenever I do get some down time, I like to spend it with my husband, friends and family. We have a big family located across the globe, so we like to travel as much as possible. We are also big foodies, and most of our family conversations revolve around food. Being a big foodie, I try to go to the gym three times a week to burn off the calories. Whenever I manage to find some me-time, I love to spend it at the spa.

