Leaders in the limelight

This month we shine the spotlight on Mine Bolgil VP, commercial, Air bp. Originally from Turkey, Mine has spent most of her life in the UK. A married mother of one with two Hungarian Vizsla dogs, she is passionate about communicating effectively.

How would you describe yourself professionally?

I’m a scientist by training and now I’m a busy working mother. I have been with bp for more than 20 years and moved into my current role as VP, commercial for Air bp in 2020. This position has allowed me to combine my scientific background with my passion for business and leadership in the aviation fuel industry, all while balancing the demands of a thriving career and motherhood.

What does your working day look like?

Unless I have a call with the Asia-Pacific team, I normally leave the house for work around 7am. My day typically consists of plenty of Teams calls, face-to-face meetings, catching up on emails and planning for upcoming events. One habit that needs to change is that I often end up eating lunch at my desk.

What makes a great leader in the workplace?

Effective communication is key, along with empowering others to achieve commercial success. Authenticity, the ability to listen, and making decisions when necessary are also essential leadership qualities.

How do you inspire your team?

I set competitive goals, give my team the autonomy to explore solutions, and provide positive feedback to encourage growth.

Name three areas in which you’d like to see Air bp’s aviation team succeed?

Implementing the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) mandate is a top priority. Additionally, expanding our global footprint and delivering on our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) commitments are critical goals.

What is your current business objective?

To raise awareness around safety and operations throughout the business.

How do you like to unwind?

I love to spend time with family and friends. I am also a keen traveller, opting for warmer climes and preferably somewhere I can go scuba diving.

What excites you most about working with Air bp?

Our strategic partnerships with customers worldwide. Air bp is a truly global business, and there’s always something new to learn from the experiences of others.

Where do you see yourself and the business in five years?

I hope to see Air bp achieve $700 million in Replacement Cost Operating Profit (RCOP), and personally, I aspire to continue being a business leader.

