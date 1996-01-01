View from the cockpit

Lars Schmidt, co-founder of Global Fuel Service and captain at Eisele Flugdienst explains how fuel tendering works, how he benefits from working with Air bp and juggling his responsibilities as a business owner and commercial pilot.

Can you explain what Global Fuel Service is and how it works?

Essentially, we offer a fuel tendering service, whereby we compare and negotiate jet fuel prices from different fuel suppliers, to help customers get the optimum price for their fuel at airfields and airports they fly into regularly. It also helps fuel suppliers maximise sales at the respective locations. I started the service as a sideline with my co-founder, Christian Eisele more than 20 years ago to support fuelling for Eisele Flugdienst, a business jet charter company with a fleet of primarily Citation jets and Citation Sovereign owned by Christian and his father Alfred Eisele, and for which I fly as a captain and line training captain. In 2011 Christian and I decided to open Global Fuel Service to a wider customer base and offer fuel tendering to other aircraft owners and operators. Clients pay a monthly fee for our services and in addition to supporting our customers in economical fuel purchasing, we also offer after sales support.

What does a typical Global Fuel Service customer look like?

The majority of our customers are from Germany, but we also have customers in Italy, Switzerland, Austria and Poland. We cater for individual aircraft owners and pilots, as well as small business jet operators with up to 5 aircraft in their fleet and we also provide our services to commercial business jet operators such as Eisele Flugdienst as well as German corporations and international companies. Currently, we cover approximately 140 airfields in Europe, but we are always able to add new locations to our fuel pricing network, also on customer request.

What are the benefits of Global Fuel Service to fuel suppliers such as Air bp?

The better the price we can negotiate with a particular supplier at a designated location or region, the more customers we can get to refuel and vice versa. It works in everyone’s favour that we negotiate the best possible rates with a fuel supplier. Ultimately for the fuel supplier it means more customers fuelling with them and a better understanding of the required fuel volumes.

How do you benefit from your working relationship with Air bp?

We have a great relationship with Stefan Klenke at Air bp and have done for many years. We have a solid understanding of Air bp’s fuel prices and how they compare with other fuel providers. I get weekly price updates from all suppliers, so we can compare the differentials and negotiate fuel prices for customers on that basis. Stefan understands that by working with us and ensuring the optimum price we can steer a greater volume of customers to refuel with Air bp.

Are you seeing demand for SAF pricing?

We haven’t seen loads yet and the demand we have seen is for the larger business jet operators. At the moment the higher cost of SAF compared to fossil jet fuel is prohibiting its wider uptake. However, I hope to see SAF prices come down over the next few years and then I think we will see increasing interest from customers.

How do you juggle your different roles and responsibilities?

It’s actually totally manageable, because so long as I have access to the internet and my mobile or a laptop, I can run Global Fuel Service from everywhere in the world. My son also works for the business, so there’s always someone available if Christian or I are flying. Customers just send us an email with their fuelling requirements and we respond accordingly within minutes.

Would you consider giving up flying to concentrate fully on Global Fuel Service?

I have had my pilot’s licence for more than 30 years and have been flying as a professional pilot for 28 years. It’s what I love and I’m incredibly lucky I can combine my passion with my career. Global Fuel Service is very much a sideline business that has been very successful and it’s a service I enjoy providing to others. But I couldn’t see myself ever giving up flying for a full-time desk job!

