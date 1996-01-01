One of our previous Sterling pilot scholars, Stephen Daly, had a “full circle” moment recently when he looked out the cockpit to see an Air bp tanker refuelling his aircraft.

Stephen Daly completed his private Pilot’s Licence (PPL) in 2018 and was Air bp’s fourth Sterling scholar. When we last spoke with Stephen he was studying aeronautics with aspirations to become a commercial airline pilot. We’re thrilled that he has now not only completed his Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) but is flying for Aer Lingus. He sent us his view from the cockpit on a recent refuelling which he describes as a “full circle” moment when he realised he was being refuelled by an Air bp tanker.

Congratulations to Stephen and all our Sterling pilot scholars. It’s always encouraging to hear how they are pursuing their aspirations and flying high in their chosen careers. We’re looking forward to announcing our latest pilot scholar through our collaboration with the Honourable Company of Air Pilots in September.

