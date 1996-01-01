View from the cockpit

Watch a short video of Max Ellison

“Achieving my PPL has always been a life-long goal of mine,” he told Sterling card. “Ever since I can remember I have had a deep-rooted love for aviation, but it has never felt more a part of my life than now. I am hugely proud to follow in my grandad and great-grandad’s footsteps by attaining my pilot’s licence,” he said, explaining that taking to the skies over a century after his great-grandfather first did is a very special feeling.

“Before receiving the Air bp Sterling Scholarship, a PPL always felt out of my reach. Finally, being able to call myself a pilot fills me with an overwhelming amount of pride and joy, and I can’t wait to further explore what holding a PPL has to offer.”



As for what the future holds for Max? “Like my great-grandfather, I hope to become a pilot in the RAF. In the months to come, I intend to apply, following my ambition to be a fast jet pilot. To prepare myself for the selection process, I plan on growing my leadership and teamwork skills. Getting a PPL was always going to be the hardest step in my ‘checklist’ before joining the RAF. Having completed that, I can now focus on polishing off my application. I have always had a craving for travel and adventure, and thanks to Air bp’s scholarship programme, a whole new world of opportunities has now opened up for me.”

