Air BP helps delegates attending Schedulers and Dispatchers to fly carbon-free to Tampa

At this year’s NBAA Schedulers and Dispatchers conference, being held in Tampa, Florida, from 19 – 22 January, Air BP will offer delegates the opportunity to offset the carbon footprint of their flights to and from the show free of charge.

The initiative is being managed by BP Target Neutral which invests in carbon credits that support low carbon development projects around the world. Delegates are being invited to visit the Air BP booth 301, where a member of the team will use data about the individual’s flights to calculate the emissions created by the journey. After the show, BP Target Neutral and Air BP will offset the total emissions generated by participating delegates by purchasing carbon credits. This is the first time that Air BP has offered this service in the United States, and follows increased interest from the industry on the topic.

“We are very pleased to welcome our colleagues from BP Target Netural who will help demonstrate to our aviation partners how we can reduce carbon emissions. Environmental issues are a growing feature on our customer agenda. We are committed to supporting our operators, airport customers and colleagues in the aviation industry in their goal of working towards a lower carbon future,” said Miguel Moreno, global marketing director for General Aviation at Air BP.

BP Target Neutral is a carbon management and offsetting programme working with Air BP to develop a “reduce-replace-neutralise” strategy towards a lower carbon future. All projects selected for the BP Target Neutral portfolio are subject to stringent BP Target Neutral due diligence and aim to support local communities around the world.

Information about the climate change mitigation projects can be found on the BP Target Neutral website