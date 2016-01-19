Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News and views
  3. Press releases
  4. Air BP helps delegates attending Schedulers and Dispatchers to fly carbon-free to Tampa

Air BP helps delegates attending Schedulers and Dispatchers to fly carbon-free to Tampa

Release date:
19 January 2016

At this year’s NBAA Schedulers and Dispatchers conference, being held in Tampa, Florida, from 19 – 22 January, Air BP will offer delegates the opportunity to offset the carbon footprint of their flights to and from the show free of charge.

 

The initiative is being managed by BP Target Neutral which invests in carbon credits that support low carbon development projects around the world. Delegates are being invited to visit the Air BP booth 301, where a member of the team will use data about the individual’s flights to calculate the emissions created by the journey. After the show, BP Target Neutral and Air BP will offset the total emissions generated by participating delegates by purchasing carbon credits. This is the first time that Air BP has offered this service in the United States, and follows increased interest from the industry on the topic.

 

“We are very pleased to welcome our colleagues from BP Target Netural who will help demonstrate to our aviation partners how we can reduce carbon emissions. Environmental issues are a growing feature on our customer agenda. We are committed to supporting our operators, airport customers and colleagues in the aviation industry in their goal of working towards a lower carbon future,” said Miguel Moreno, global marketing director for General Aviation at Air BP.

 

BP Target Neutral is a carbon management and offsetting programme working with Air BP to develop a “reduce-replace-neutralise” strategy towards a lower carbon future. All projects selected for the BP Target Neutral portfolio are subject to stringent BP Target Neutral due diligence and aim to support local communities around the world.

 

Information about the climate change mitigation projects can be found on the BP Target Neutral website

Editor's notes - about Air BP
 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world's largest suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It currently supplies over seven billion gallons of jet kerosene and aviation gasoline to its customers across the globe each year.
  • Through its direct operations, Air BP fueled more than 6,000 flights every day – that’s over four aircraft every minute or one every 15 seconds. The company operates at more than 700 global locations in over 50 countries serving customers from the private pilot to some of the world’s largest airlines.
  • Air BP’s technical and operations experts provide a complete aviation fuel consultancy service, including the design, build and operation of aviation fuelling facilities, to help customers protect their operations and manage risks.
  • Customers range from domestic and international airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, as well as international airports and airfield operators.
  • Air BP’s services for the General Aviation and Business Aviation sector include the Sterling Card, which can be used throughout the global network, including self-serve locations, providing easy access to fuel for thousands of Air BP clients including private pilots, aircraft management companies and corporate flight departments. Air BP’s card programmes were introduced in 1993 to bridge the gap between airline, general business and private aviation customers as an easy means of payment for aviation fuel on an as needed basis.
  • For a full list of locations served by Air BP go to www.airbp.com/wheretofind

Further enquiries

 

For all advertising, PR & media requests, in all instances please contact Emerald Media:

Visit Emerald Media website

Email: airbp.advertising@emeraldmedia.co.uk  