Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) – specifications and composition

ASTM and UK Defence Standard (Def-Stan) specifications dominate the majority of jet fuel sold across the world. This ensures aircraft flying globally can access fuel of a suitable and standard quality. The aviation fuel industry has designated ASTM D7566 as the governing specification for SK and SAF. ASTM D7566 is updated regularly as new manufacturing processes are approved for SK.
ASTM D7566, has been incorporated into the existing global jet fuel specifications ASTM D1655 and Def-Stan 91-091. This means that any SK manufactured using ASTM D7566 and then blended into SAF can be sold to customers as meeting the jet fuel specification, ASTM D1655 and/or Def-Stan 91-091.
SAF currently offered to customers by Air bp is manufactured from waste-based sustainable feedstocks such as used cooking oils and waste animal fat under the designation “HEFA-SPK” according to ASTM D7566 Annex 2. The SAF sold meets:
SAF contains hydrocarbon molecules which have been present in jet for many years, the only difference being the use of a synthetic manufacturing route for part of the fuel blend. As such SAF is a ‘drop in’ standard jet fuel that is identical to conventional fuels at a molecular level, fully compatible in operations, and within the standard range of jet fuel properties. SAF is managed according to the same procedures and practices as conventional jet fuel using standards such as EI/JIG-1530, JIG1, JIG2, ATA103.
While a management of change (MOC) process is recommended for the introduction of SAF to any operation, there are no compatibility considerations where customers currently use ASTM D1655 or Def-Stan 91-091 as a basis for operations.
If you have any further queries existing customers can contact our product quality team through their account manager or alternatively use the contact us link on our website.