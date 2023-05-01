Inga Dransfeld-Haase has been a new member of the BP Europa SE board since 1 May 2023 and is responsible for Labour and Social Affairs.



In her previous role as People & Culture Manager Germany, Austria, Switzerland, she has overall responsibility for HR in the DACH region and manages the HR matters for the bp business area Mobility & Convenience.

Inga Dransfeld-Haase, who studied law, joined BP Europa SE in 2020.

She previously held various positions at Nordzucker AG in Braunschweig, most recently as Head of Corporate Functions with overall responsibility for Human Resources, Legal, Data Protection and Internal Audit.



Inga Dransfeld-Haase is also President of the German Association of Human Resources Managers, the leading professional association for HR managers with around 5,000 members.

