Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a ANZ Senior TL Supply Chain

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Functional

Lead and review operational performance for the team regularly against the defined objectives and plan corrective actions accordingly to ensure the organizations timely delivery of Supply Chain services in accordance with the Service Level Agreements; relevant processes and policies including leading and reviewing demand and planning related processes.

Provide relevant support and collaborate with internal partners and customers as required to resolve blocking issues and queries, manage the operational relationship with Lubricants Global Supply Chain and the Lubricants Cluster.

Supports the Regional Planning Manager in the establishment of a centralised planning process and helps identify and drive forward continuous improvement and simplification activities to drive efficiencies and cost savings across Supply Chain.

Responsible for owning and driving the forecasting and planning processes for managing the supply of finished goods and critical raw materials across the Supply Envelope.

Works with the S&OP Managers and Planning Manager for Lubricants to ensure meeting forecast accuracy, forecast bias and inventory targets

Lead and/or support external/internal audits, identify and control risk and drive incident investigations.

Ensure adherence and compliance with the Code of Conduct, BP Policies and ISO/ IATF standards across the organisation

Service Management and Continuous Improvement

Run and analyse relevant reports, review the operational performance of the teams on a regular basis to ensure performance as per agreed service levels, key management metrics and plan corrective action accordingly.

Proactively plan, develop and supervise implementation of quality and process improvement by demonstrating technology, continuous improvement initiatives, standard processes and data-driven management. Track progress and suggest recommendations for improvement as required.

Develop and maintain strong working relationships with key partners at all levels, customers and external service providers to ensure related issues are dealt with in a timely and effective manner. Manage key contractors and third party supplier relationships to deliver maximum value and impact for BP.

Support the development and implementation of Customer Function and Supply Chain policies, procedures and practices in compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and industry best-in-class practices and global process standardisation.

Ensure Global Process Standards are embedded and adhered to in day-to-day operations.

Drive cross functional teamwork and identify, resolve and develop solutions for sophisticated, advanced and systemic operational problems to ensure consistent and high quality service at all times, contributing this way to improving the overall customer experience

Leadership and Supervisory

Support the implementation of the Customer Function strategy within the organisation, as well as the different Transformation Programmes running in Lubricants Global Supply Chain area.

Set goals and clarify expectations, provide regular feedback and conduct performance appraisals, reward employees.

Provide mentoring, guidance and feedback to team members to support long term career development of key talent.

Provide opportunities for learning and self-development to build capability of the team and ensure adequate competency in performing Supply Chain activities.

Support the development of a high performance culture within teams promoting continuous learning and focusing on meeting / exceeding customer needs / expectations.

Identify training opportunities focused on building capability.

Resource management

Carry out resource management responsibilities for teams to ensure the efficient and effective allocation of resources for the organisation and organise people in support of FBT service, control and cost requirements. Flag significant demand variations to help ensure the development of a flexible resource allocation strategy.

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE

Educated to Degree standard or equivalent. Certification in APICS

8-10 years post degree experience in managing an end to end Supply Chain. Experience of leading large and sophisticated teams.

Previous experience with the Lubricants business and relevant process understanding is an advantage.

REQUIRED SKILLS/EXPERTISE

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships on all levels of the organisation.

Strong people leadership skills that facilitate others to play to their strengths.

Strong performance leadership skills with experience of managing both quantitative and qualitative targets and a track record of achieving goals.

Exceptional time management and interpersonal skills, able to prioritise and handle urgent issues and customer concerns.

Exceptional customer acuity, ability to demonstrate an understanding of customers’ needs / behaviours

Highly motivated and ambitious to deliver value to end customers and business both operationally and financially

Strong understanding of central initiatives and converting those into tengible action plans for the relevant region.

Experience using SAP and MS Office applications.

Strong problem solving and influencing skills, ability to manage conflicting deadlines by effectively delegating and utilising direct reports to ensure results are met.

Experience using SAP ECC and SAP APO, Tableau, Siebel and MS Office applications



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



