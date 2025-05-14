AR Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The Account Receivable Analyst is accountable for timely and accurate recording of cash receipts, match invoices into the AR ledgers. The responsibility is to post cash to outstanding invoices and undertake the reconciliation of a variety of currency account reconciliations, added to several specific accounting tasks from simple to medium transactions. Support collections team, to ensure customer accounts are supervised are tightly controlled and compliant to BP Policy. This includes regular contact with internal / external collaborators in order to reach yearly goals / targets. Prepare documents for period close while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance Build up and maintain professional relationship with Business Partners.

Key Accountabilities-

Perform the day-to-day processing of cheques, Direct Debit run, EFT/wire transfers, AR transactions to ensure that cash receipts are recorded in the AR ledger on an effective, up-to-date and accurate manner.

Review and process refund transactions, deductions and other differences in policy.

Review of auto posted transactions

Issue debit notes and credit notes in adherence with the policy.

Timely allocation of incoming payments, unapplied cash, and research on payment discrepancies

Lead the A/R sub ledger close and support preparation of documents / adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.

Supervise and reconcile reports in charge of account reconciliation related queries

Monitor credit and/ or cash and banking fraud violations and inform / involve all relevant collaborators within their Delegation of Authority

Provide support to the whole AR / Collections /Cash and Banking or Treasury/ team to ensure delivery of the team’s agreed targets.

Take care of a wide variety of ad-hoc queries and monitoring of customers’ accounts consistent with BP’s credit standards.

Responsible for researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines and researching through multiple database resources, and coordinating with collection teams /and or directly with customers as vital.

Maintaining the action to supervise and resolve outstanding A/R, Collections activities / issues which needs immediate attention in coordination with different collaborators.

Drive follow-up, share and provide resolution within the team and internal or external collaborators.

Review the weekly and monthly bank reconciliation to ensure no unidentified deposit and keeping tracks and reconciles daily/monthly AR balance collaborators

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Economics, Business, Finance, Accounting or related field with relevant language skills.

Previous accounts receivable, cash application, master data or data analytical /customer service experience (3+ years)

Shared service centre experience preferably in oil and gas industry/or any multinational

Experience dealing/working with sales and external customers

Good Analytical and numerical skills with sound financial accounting experience.

Relevant systems knowledge – AS 400 and SAP

English, B2-C1

Skills and competencies

Able to take care of sophisticated situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Good interpersonal, influential and decision-making skills to manage and maintain good relationships with key collaborators.

Able to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet constantly evolving requirements.

Able to manage conflicting work issues and to ensure results are met and knows when to intensify urgent matter on timely manner.

Able to prioritise, handle urgent issues and situations, following through to resolution in a timely manner and focusing efforts to deliver business value, advancing properly if needed

Able to produce consistently high quality information within tight deadlines

Being able to work under fast paced environment



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Risk Management, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.