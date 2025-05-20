AR Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The Cash & Bank Analyst is accountable for processing of all cash & banking transactions while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance to Cash and Banking Guide and Policy.

Responsible for the control of bank accounts maintained by the FBT on behalf of the business, including processing cash transactions, timely and accurate bank statement uploads, perform Bank Daily and monthly reconciliations, clearing the Cash in Transit accounts, managing banking systems, ensuring compliance with banking and Group regulations.

Responsible for ensuring accurate cash disposition information and accurate forecast figures is shared with the Group Treasury on a daily/and weekly basis. Build up and maintain professional relationships with all Business Partners. This includes having regular contact with internal / external collaborators to reach yearly objectives / targets.

Key Accountabilities:

Perform cash forecast, manage cash flow (recollection & payment) to ensure that there are enough funds to pay suppliers.

Provide Accurate Cash Forecast ensuring Compliance with BP Global Cash & Bank guide and ensure relevant controls are in place to protect BP from Cyber Security Attacks.

Supervise cash forecasting. Ensure all Cash in Transit transactions are cleared up on a timely basis.

Post journal entries when required.

Perform Bank reconciliations and ensure all unreconciled items are addressed to the relevant customers and follow up until that problem is resolved.

Prepare Bank reports and processing return cheques

Perform quarterly BSI and ensure all supporting documents are as per BSI SOP or DTP Recognize unusual transactions, trends, or variations and communicate findings and recommendations

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.

Perform or involved in Bank Guarantee Renewal Process.

Ensure delivery of critical requests from customers viz. Cash Calls, Fund Transfer requests.

Liaise with the bank on any fund rejection.

Maintain and manage cash management system

Handle payment related queries with the bank/teams,

Responsible for researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines and researching through multiple database resources

Drive follow-up, share and provide resolution within the team and internal or external customers.

Assisting in any other ad hoc tasks to support the wider team with an aim to achieve organization objectives

Maintain and develop working relationship with Cross functional internal or external FBT

Understand related ERP systems and support ERP enhancements and developments

Crucial Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in economics, Business, Finance, Accounting or related field with relevant language skills.

Minimum of 3 years of experience in managing cash and banking activities, general and / or financial accounting, accounts receivable, cash application operations.

Experience dealing/working with treasury, cash management.

Shared service center experience; preferably in oil and gas industry/or any multinational company.

Relevant systems knowledge – MS Office, AS 400 and SAP, etc

Skills and competencies:

Language and Interpersonal skills with particular focus on client responsiveness

Good Analytical and numerical skills with sound financial awareness

Good interpersonal, influential and decision-making skills to manage and maintain good relationships with key stakeholders.

Able to take care of complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Able to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet ever changing requirements.

Able to manage conflicting work issues and deadlines to ensure deliveries are met and knows when to call out urgent matter in a timely manner.

Able to prioritize, handle urgent issues and situations, following through to resolution in a timely manner and focusing efforts to deliver business value, advancing properly if needed

Able to produce consistently high-quality information within tight deadlines

Detail oriented and being able to work under fast paced environment

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.