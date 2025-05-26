AR Team Leader Accelerator

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The AR Team Lead Accelerator is accountable to build and lead the team in the optimization of the company’s debtors’ position through the application of the company’s credit management policies and procedures, establishing and sustaining process controls in the banking system and ensure a high level of customer responsiveness to collaborators and customers.

Accountable for building capability and supporting change within the team in the drive for an operational excellence, professional business partnering & compliance. He/ She coaches and develops members of the team from the technical and soft skills point of view and coordinate team activities.

Key Accountabilities:

Understand the business and drive execution/Operations:

Accountable for managing, controlling and supervising all AR activities providing accurate and timely reporting of management information.

Regular meetings with the business collaborators to be involved in the developments on the market, the business strategies, customers’ needs etc.

Ensure business partnering and GBS ownership in what GBS is accountable.

Regular follow ups on main KPI’s and their trends, take corrective actions and set cleaning plans to get back to BAU

Forecasting and Monitoring of Cash disposition

Preparation of Management Reports

Ensure to reach the targets and objectives of the team

Ensure Monthly and Quarterly reporting activities are performed in an accurate manner within the assigned deadlines

Investigate and analyze trends, assess root causes and make suggestions on risk mitigations and improvements

Acts as a subject matter expert in Cash and Bank and Cash management process and procedural changes

Coordinates, develops and maintains documentation on projects and team assignments

Proactively identifies, recommends and implements process improvements in procedures of team assignments

Demonstrates strong analytical and problem-solving skills

First point of escalation and issue resolution ownership

Identify risk/challenges & provide improvement action plan

Accelerator Accountabilities:

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implement transformative solutions that solve our most challenging and sophisticated problems.

Moves at a high pace while collaborating, managing risks, communicating, thinking globally and while demonstrating BP’s values, behaviors and attitudes.

Continuously promotes Agile methodology through both adopting agile principles and actively championing agile at every opportunity.

Thinks Digital Delivery first through applying deep digital expertise to problems, through understanding and promoting automation and through analyzing data to create breakthrough solutions.

Builds capability through inspiring teams to learn new skills, adopt new practices and seek growth opportunities.

Stakeholder management: all relevant areas’ internal and external ensuring related issues are dealt with within an effective and timely manner. This position’s primary interfaces is:

Take active part in transitions by:

Ensuring a proper and successful transition following the GBS Transition Methodology

Liaising with other collaborator

System Support and knowledge:

Kowledgeable of ERP systems, banking interfaces and data flows

Ensure all system upgrades and changes are handled in a timely and accurate manner, provide knowledge and resources to carry out testing and training

May be called to participate in the development and installation of system enhancements when required

Project Management involvement & support

Enable project implementations by supporting project teams and managing the own team

Active involvement in any Cash Management, C&B strategic, operations or system related projects

Lead Continuous Improvement ideas and actively contribute to projects

Lead Power BI solutions by implementing standard methodologies; initiate and raise „quick wins” where these are relevant. And look for opportunities in current processes by means of automation and transformation

People

Secure a balanced workload within the team to prevent/mitigate backlog situations etc.

Coach and develop members of the team

Regular team meetings to discuss BAU operations, priorities and actions

Regular meetings with GBS Cash Leadership Team Updates on all shared info (results, business needs)

Motivation of the Team by

implementing a positive atmosphere based on BP behaviors and values

initiating proper team events, training etc.

Operational/Strategic/Audit Compliance:

Support and being involved in strategic target definition, implementation and delivery.

Ensure an effective resource management and backup structure (BCP) are in place

Ensure compliance with BP, legal and regulatory requirements applying to the department’s activity like the Downstream Credit Policy, QMS/EMS Policy etc.

Owner of PCO related to C&B Processes and ensure the established Process Controls (Framework) are kept and followed up, raise any gap identified and follow with teams responsible to perform them.

Ensure compliance to all statutory and audit requirements by ensuring that all Primary controls are in place.teams

Ensuring all teams Process documentation (SOPs or DTPs) are up to date, meet required quality standards and is accurate.

Mandatory Health and Safety Requirements:

Aligning with all BP’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures including, wearing of personal protective equipment (PPE); accident, injury incident and near miss reporting; and the correct use of equipment

Aligning with all HSSE directions of your line manager or HSSE Manager

Participating in HSSE training and discussions, workplace inspections and audits, and assisting in the resolution of health and safety issues as required

Contributing to successful implementation of HSSE programs and initiatives

Aligning with BP’s Code of Conduct, taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws, presidential decrees and other regulations

Raising an immediate issue with T&SL should any concern come to light regarding the ability of a supplier to meet BP HSSE standards.

Crucial Education and Experience:

3+ years of experience in people management / leading teams

5+ years of experience in general business relationship management and / or financial accounting, accounts receivable, cash application operations in an international environment

Credit and Cash management background gained in banking, financial services, or a blue-chip corporate credit environment

Shared service center experience; preferably in oil and gas industry/or any multinational

Experience dealing/working with treasury, cash management or finance department

Relevant systems knowledge – AS 400 and SAP, etc

Skills and competencies:

People focus and able to inspire and empower team members towards common goals.

Coach and mentor

Strong Language and Interpersonal skills with particular focus on client responsiveness

High interpersonal, influential and decision-making skills to manage and maintain good relationships with key partners.

Experienced dealing with sophisticated situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Able to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet ever changing requirements.

Experienced managing conflicting work issues collaborators and deadlines to ensure deliverables are met and knows when to bring up urgent matter on timely manner.

Experienced prioritizing, handling urgent issues and situations, following through to resolution in a timely manner and focusing efforts to deliver business value, advancing properly if needed

Able to produce consistently high-quality information within tight deadlines

Good analytical and numerical skills with sound financial awareness

Being able to work under fast paced environment

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.