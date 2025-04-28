Entity:Finance
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.
ARC Analyst
Carry out the quarter end/ month end close processes in a timely and accurate manner in order to ensure the correct reporting and accounting treatment
Resolution of issues and queries may require reference to Group Reporting Manuals and / or working closely with the Business / Country teams supported/BPO and other team members.
Carry out balance sheet reconciliation work for businesses / countries supported, review reconciliations performed by the BPO/Accountant or Analyst - query resolution will be handled independently based upon previous experience.
Support intercompany processes/segment reporting/group audit where relevant working closely with counterparties to ensure timely follow up and resolution on queries.
Ensure all audit and tax queries are responded to on a timely basis
Support and review the performance of the BPO teams in the areas assigned to the Senior Group Reporting Accountant.
Resolve queries and issues as they arise with reference to relevant resources such as the Group Reporting Manual, working with the Business / Country teams or other support from within GBS.
Provide support for implementation of on-going and new projects such systems simplification, legal organisation structure simplification and compliance matters
Relevant degree and 2+ year experience in related Finance area
Fluency in English, the German is an advantage
Strong proven analytical and system thinking skills and financial knowledge
Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and strong financial understanding
Customer- and service-oriented thinking,
Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure,
Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and external contacts
Strong communication and cooperation skills
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
No travel is expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
