Role Purpose

The ARC Analyst is responsible to resolve sophisticated issues as and when vital, account for revenue and Receivable, severance tax and royalty reporting, owner master data, delivering finance group reporting services to the entities assigned and activities and support the delivery of timely and accurate group, statutory accounts while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for outstanding customer service, operational perfection and compliance.

They are responsible for the resolution of reconciliations, BSA, regulatory reporting and plan related queries and actions, external audit support and work closely with the embedded finance team in the entities to which they are assigned.

Key Accountabilities

Account for Revenue & Receivable and Owner master data

Filling Royalty, severance tax and production data

Support significantly larger and/or more difficult entities and has a good understanding of the nature of the business and the economic environment in order to implement activities effectively.

Coordinate the prompt and accurate recording of financial transactions (e.g. ledger entries, journal postings, plan and cost related postings etc.) in line with requirements, policies and procedures.

Support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and tax analyses through liaison with the Statutory external auditors if required.

Support external audit requests and queries

Resolve or further intensify any sophisticated issues faced.

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.

Support partners in having understanding of the general ledger and group reporting pertaining to the parties.

Liaise with other FBT internal teams to ensure that the data being entered into the ledger is accurate.

Key Challenges

Issues and queries are at times sophisticated and multifaceted to resolve requiring strong analytical and problem-solving ability

Ability to influence groups that may have differing priorities.

Tailor communication style to suit the audience

Develop a good understanding of the partner organisation as well as the business in order to deliver high quality service.

Collaborating closely with customers and colleagues in different geographical locations, time zones and potentially in different languages using systems requiring thorough coordination between teams.

Quick to react and adapt to constantly circumstances, changing reporting requirements for highly fluid businesses.

High level of familiarity with the end-to-end financial accounting process for the supported entities

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.

Recognised accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Ability to meet closing and deadlines

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Good interpersonal skills - attention to detail

Bias for action underpinned by a strong work ethic, teamwork and proven track record of value added.

Minimum of 3 - 5 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting.



English language competency.



Shared service centre experience.

General accounting experience

Demonstrated proficiency with SAP



