ARC Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Finance



Finance Group



Deliver financial reporting and ensure compliance with the Group Accounting and Reporting Requirements, ensuring all finance, accounting and control processes meet the required bp standards and all financial records are complete and accurate for designated area(s) in the remaining activities for the divested Alaska business

Lead quarterly Due Diligence process for the asset by leading conversations with the business leadership and finance counterparts to inform ARC leadership of relevant events with appropriate detail and meaningful insight for the divested Alaska business

Coordinate Due Diligence meetings and process within the region

Coordinate compliance with bp internal controls by coordinating meetings and providing guidance on control policies to business and finance colleagues and appropriately reporting any noted control gaps/breaks, i.e. SNOW, UDA

Drive compliance culture throughout the region through coordination of meetings and submission for various bp requirements, i.e. SNOW, UDA, Gap Reporting, Due Diligence, Reserves reporting

Rigorously review for approval requests for expedited payments, escalating as appropriate to the region Sr Manager

Ensure timely manual payments as they arise for the region, i.e. settlements, divestments, new business agreements

Operate and own relevant cash & banking and period end close controls

Coordinate and submit System of Award Management reporting to the US government

Coordinate Business Continuity Plan for GOMC ARC

Point of contact for region Incident Management Team for setting up pay keys

Oversee P2P processes for GOMC ensuring issues are addressed and resolved timely

Continuously looking for opportunities to add value to the P2P process

Liaison with Global Business Services (GBS) counterparts regularly on area matters to provide business context for GBS assigned deliverables while embracing an inclusive work environment and One Team attitude

Coordinate SUP 985 reporting for the region and serve as ARC SME in annual external reporting requirements

Coordinate and submit relevant government reporting

First point of contact for audit teams and adequately support the internal and external audit queries, including external audits, group control and co-owner audits

Build effective and constructive relationships with region finance and business teams maintaining a Finance One Team environment and daily connectivity with the business

What you will need to be successful:

Expertise in accounting, reporting and control

Deep understanding of key control processes and bp’s group reporting and control requirements

Self-starter, able to drive initiatives and solutions

Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



