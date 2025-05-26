In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as an

ARC Manager with German language

In this role You will:

Ensures that the Group reporting manual is properly applied at the local entity level and all accounting judgements are consulted, evidenced, documented and approved within Accounting Policy requirements and Delegations of Authority.

Acts as finance SME to the business, applying detailed understanding of how appropriate application of accounting policy can ensure best results within policy and compliance remit.

Oversees and validates reporting for the local entity(ies) and provides assurance to the regional HOC on the integrity of the financial reports.

Ensures requirements of all local legislation over financial reporting, accounting and control are met, including Statutory and Tax Reporting where relevant.

Keeping abreast on fiscal and regulatory legislation for multiple countries

Accountable for assuring the accuracy & completeness of the actuals / forecast process for the local entities

Oversees the Due Diligence process for the local entity(ies)

Coaches the wider finance and business teams, to build capabilities and develop competencies and professional qualifications.

Accountable for the actuals/RF, however, relationships (often ‘virtual’) with the Performance teams, GSC and with the GBS will be paramount in ensuring effectiveness.

Managing & balancing diverse demands from multiple countries

What You need to be successful:

Relevant degree and experience in related Finance area

Recognized national or international professional accountancy qualification e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA, CPA.

Fluency in English and German

Strong understanding of company’s financial control & Accounting processes and systems operate including key interfaces with other Corporate & Functions departments.

Extensive experience of reporting and MI processes (actuals, RF & plan)

Proven track record in controls, compliance & risk management in a multi-national environment

Proven track record demonstrating ability to interact with and influence people at all levels within the organization.

A strong understanding of IT&S infrastructure (preferably SAP)

Able to coach individuals and teams to improve capability

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!