In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

ARC Senior Analyst (Budapest)

In this role You will:

Carry out the quarter end/ month end close processes in a timely and accurate manner in order to ensure the correct reporting and accounting treatment

Resolution of issues and queries may require reference to Group Reporting Manuals and / or working closely with the Business / Country teams supported/BPO and other team members.

Carry out balance sheet reconciliation work for businesses / countries supported, review reconciliations performed by the BPO/Accountant or Analyst - query resolution will be handled independently based upon previous experience.

Support intercompany processes/segment reporting/group audit where relevant working closely with counterparties to ensure timely follow up and resolution on queries.

Ensure all audit and tax queries are responded to on a timely basis

Support and review the performance of the BPO teams in the areas assigned to the Senior Group Reporting Accountant.

Resolve queries and issues as they arise with reference to relevant resources such as the Group Reporting Manual, working with the Business / Country teams or other support from within GBS.

Provide support for implementation of on-going and new projects such systems simplification, legal organisation structure simplification and compliance matters

What You need to be successful:

Relevant degree and 3+ year experience in related Finance area

Fluency in English, the Spanish is an advantage

Strong proven analytical and system thinking skills and financial knowledge

Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and strong financial understanding

Customer- and service-oriented thinking,

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure,

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and external contacts

Strong communication and cooperation skills

