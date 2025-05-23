This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT Malaysia. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our Finance team and advance your career as a ARC Senior Analyst.

Role Synopsis:

The GA&R Senior Analyst is accountable in ensuring accurate and timely recording for AP/AR transactions, intercompany reporting and general accounting closing activities includes resolving complex issues and support the delivery of statutory and tax reporting while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures.

Key Accountabilities:

Coordinate the prompt and accurate recording of accounting end to end transactions (e.g. invoice/ payment processing, journal postings, interco billing etc.) in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures.

Intercompany and third-party invoicing and payment processes.

Local statutory reporting and group reporting requirement, oversight of tax filings and audit support.

Ongoing discussion around location and work split.

Regularly track overdues and resolve outstanding operation issues or further escalate when required.

Proactively identify, propose, and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes and lead/support projects.

Continuously strive to build a culture of play to win and high-performance.

Experience and Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Korean language competency.

Minimum of 4 - 5 years of experience in general accounting and/ or accounts payable and account receivable operations.

Shared service centre experience.

SAP

JDE system experience.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.