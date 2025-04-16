Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as an

ARC Senior SME

In this role You will:

Establish strong relationship with business stakeholders to ensure smooth operations and successful project delivery

Support Business clients in understanding their General Ledger and Reporting

Work with the GBS Europe Internal Control team to maintain Control Evaluation Templates owned within the team current, perform periodic self assessment activities and facilitate internal and external audit review

Provide effective support to system transformations in all phases of the project

Provide deep “process domain expertise” for the relevant process to support operations delivery, silent running, quality management and control

Provide guidance, support, training and mentoring for operations teams

Support Optimisation efforts across the centre

Support Delivery in line with finance service centre strategy to meet agreed Service Level Agreements, Key Performance Indicators, targets and budgets.

Provide technical analysis and feedback regarding impact of projects, upgrades and modification. As well as provide feedback and updates back to the team.

Support the Team Leads on identifying technical training opportunities to build knowledge and capability across the department.

Drive best practice globally by working effectively with other Regional FBT SMEs and Process Leads as well as the OSP Process leads and SMEs

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant 8+ years finance and accounting experience

Demonstrated end to end process expertise in ARC areas esp. Group close, contract management, additional and supplementary information

Relevant operational and/or design solution experience gained in a business, OSP or similar environment

Experience supporting and implementing strategic plans across a team

Relevant post qualification experience to deliver accountabilities of role

Project management and organisational change experience in a multi-national environment would be preferable

Recognised accounting qualification

Able to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery against tight deadlines

Ability to align operational and project management tasks and priorities

Customer-oriented thinking

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure,

Self-confident appearance

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Innovation and change management competencies

Strong interpersonal, leadership and facilitation skills with ability to work with and influence cross functional teams from a variety of backgrounds and culture

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our alluring Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.