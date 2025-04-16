Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
ARC Senior SME
In this role You will:
Establish strong relationship with business stakeholders to ensure smooth operations and successful project delivery
Support Business clients in understanding their General Ledger and Reporting
Work with the GBS Europe Internal Control team to maintain Control Evaluation Templates owned within the team current, perform periodic self assessment activities and facilitate internal and external audit review
Provide effective support to system transformations in all phases of the project
Provide deep “process domain expertise” for the relevant process to support operations delivery, silent running, quality management and control
Provide guidance, support, training and mentoring for operations teams
Support Optimisation efforts across the centre
Support Delivery in line with finance service centre strategy to meet agreed Service Level Agreements, Key Performance Indicators, targets and budgets.
Provide technical analysis and feedback regarding impact of projects, upgrades and modification. As well as provide feedback and updates back to the team.
Support the Team Leads on identifying technical training opportunities to build knowledge and capability across the department.
Drive best practice globally by working effectively with other Regional FBT SMEs and Process Leads as well as the OSP Process leads and SMEs
What You will need to be successful:
Relevant 8+ years finance and accounting experience
Demonstrated end to end process expertise in ARC areas esp. Group close, contract management, additional and supplementary information
Relevant operational and/or design solution experience gained in a business, OSP or similar environment
Experience supporting and implementing strategic plans across a team
Relevant post qualification experience to deliver accountabilities of role
Project management and organisational change experience in a multi-national environment would be preferable
Recognised accounting qualification
Able to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery against tight deadlines
Ability to align operational and project management tasks and priorities
Customer-oriented thinking
Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure,
Self-confident appearance
Strong communication and cooperation skills
Innovation and change management competencies
Strong interpersonal, leadership and facilitation skills with ability to work with and influence cross functional teams from a variety of backgrounds and culture
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
