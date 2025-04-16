Site traffic information and cookies

  • Location Hungary - Budapest
  • Travel required Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available Relocation may be negotiable for this role
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ092077
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Finance Group


Job Description:

It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential. 

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as an

ARC Senior SME

In this role You will:

  • Establish strong relationship with business stakeholders to ensure smooth operations and successful project delivery

  • Support Business clients in understanding their General Ledger and Reporting

  • Work with the GBS Europe Internal Control team to maintain Control Evaluation Templates owned within the team current, perform periodic self assessment activities and facilitate internal and external audit review

  • Provide effective support to system transformations in all phases of the project

  • Provide deep “process domain expertise” for the relevant process to support operations delivery, silent running, quality management and control

  • Provide guidance, support, training and mentoring for operations teams

  • Support Optimisation efforts across the centre

  • Support Delivery in line with finance service centre strategy to meet agreed Service Level Agreements, Key Performance Indicators, targets and budgets.

  • Provide technical analysis and feedback regarding impact of projects, upgrades and modification. As well as provide feedback and updates back to the team.

  • Support the Team Leads on identifying technical training opportunities to build knowledge and capability across the department.

  • Drive best practice globally by working effectively with other Regional FBT SMEs and Process Leads as well as the OSP Process leads and SMEs

What You will need to be successful:

  • Relevant 8+ years finance and accounting experience

  • Demonstrated end to end process expertise in ARC areas esp. Group close, contract management, additional and supplementary information

  • Relevant operational and/or design solution experience gained in a business, OSP or similar environment

  • Experience supporting and implementing strategic plans across a team

  • Relevant post qualification experience to deliver accountabilities of role

  • Project management and organisational change experience in a multi-national environment would be preferable

  • Recognised accounting qualification

  • Able to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery against tight deadlines

  • Ability to align operational and project management tasks and priorities

  • Customer-oriented thinking

  • Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure,

  • Self-confident appearance

  • Strong communication and cooperation skills

  • Innovation and change management competencies

  • Strong interpersonal, leadership and facilitation skills with ability to work with and influence cross functional teams from a variety of backgrounds and culture

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
  • Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our alluring Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.


Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable


Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

