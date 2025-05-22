ASPAC Pricing Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose:

To define and lead execution of a strategic pricing framework and pricing tools covering best practices in line with Competition law. This role is the PU SME on pricing and deals.

Provide leadership and functional expertise on pricing.

Implementing relevant tools, techniques, frameworks and policies covering all dimensions of pricing and rebates.

Problem solving of live pricing issues & challenges.

Working together with Global pricing team to improve pricing capability, systems and frameworks.

Scope of role is auto pricing across the PU plus Industrial pricing in Japan.

Key Accountabilities:

3 key areas: Strategic Pricing, Operational Pricing and Analysis & Control for the full integrated value chain (Strategic Pricing, Tactical Pricing and Analysis & Control).

Strategic Pricing

Set a Strategic Price positioning in alignment with PU Marketing Manager and country marketing, sales and finance managers, ensuring markets price positioning by space is clearly defined.

Optimal price setting of our products (existing and new) to maximise profitability.

Support any other Price research activity, such as Price Elasticity research and Global Consumer Pricing research.

Consult the PU leadership on strategic pricing challenges/issues and provide recommendations.

Work with global pricing team to improve capability and systems.

Operational Pricing

Defining and maintaining list prices, Distributor prices and Net Hard floors for all SKUs across all AsPac markets.

Provide support to sales teams in defining and maintain discount structures and discount levels.

Support all pricing, value chain & deal-based analysis for the internal stakeholders.

Support PU & market teams with any pricing related data enquiries and setting up self-serve systems to facilitate these e.g. Power BI reporting.

Collate and maintain pricing databases as per relevant local laws and BP Legal guidelines

Analysis & Control

Working together with markets & PU to define the metrics that need to be tracked and define and implement Power BI or similar platforms to share the data/analysis.

Working with the GFK team to ingest and analyse market share and pricing data from markets.

Providing the PU leaders monthly reporting on pricing performance of the PU and empower the markets with data to make meaningful changes to improve performance.

Ensure the Pricing DOA, and Price change processes are embedded.

Key Requirements:

Degree or equivalent business qualification(s) is desirable

Detailed Knowledge of Lubricant business highly desired (sales & marketing experience)

Excellent engagement and influencing skills.

Product and services knowledge: Mastery

Market Understanding: Mastery

Marketing Pricing Management: Mastery

Category Management and Planning: Mastery

Analysing complex deals and business cases: Mastery

Generating & Applying Insight: Mastery

Using Research Effectively: Mastery

Customer Profitability & Value chain understanding: Mastery

Strong leadership to cultivate one team culture and foster cross functional working

Courage to lead and drive transformation despite strong push back

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer Journey Mapping, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Customer value proposition, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy, Offer execution and growth, Proposition development, Retail Category Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Sustainability awareness and action, Using market research effectively



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.