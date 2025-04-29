Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Join Castrol as Account Manager - Distributor Romania!

About role itself:

Account Manager - Distributor & OEM are the single point of accountability for their associated distributors as it pertains to the volume and scorecard performance. Account Manager – Distributor & OEM, will be the coordinator and Castrol contact to Key OEM partners in the geography as per the indirect RtM deployed through our National distributor with the support of the European Key Account Manager. KAM- Distributor get results and performance through the execution of key accountabilities described below

Key Accountabilities:

Conduct monthly distributor performance reviews, which consist of a robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk and detailed review of Scorecard metrics and performance lead distributors to drive accountability for Castrol sales results.

When performance is not at target levels on scorecard metrics, KAM is accountable to build action plan to Region Manager to address the underperformance, identification of actions to close the gap and is responsible for the execution of the action plan.

Conduct monthly regular robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk with staff and report gain and lost account results internally through the Sales & Operational Planning (S&OP) process.

Forecast monthly for distributors and direct accounts as part of region’s S&OP demand plan.

Forecast process to include analysis and projection on base volume, incremental Volumes, new products and adjustments for gain-lost accounts.

Accountable to supervise in-month performance of distributors and direct accounts and to flag opportunities and vulnerabilities as part of the S&OP process.

Accountable to run distributors’ national account delivery for fee performance and ensure product handling, quality and inventory levels are in line with bp’s guidelines.

Support Castrol Branded Workshop offers and ensure distributor understands offers and Castrol’s approach to direct and indirect sales efforts.

Support Castrol OEM partners offers and agreement in local market and ensure distributor understands offers and Castrol’s approach to direct and indirect sales efforts.

Provide input into distributor and installer programs and new products and communicate to marketing driven threats and trends.

Implement detailed plans and lead sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers applying the indirect sales model.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to run all aspects of the account relationship and build balanced relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.

Define the distributors targets, performance metrics and business plans in line with the organization’s objective

Pricing decisions in line with DoA

Education

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field of study

Experience

Customer and channel management experience.

Confirmed cross functional project management experience and working within multi layers of an organization.

Shown experience in the execution of marketing programs. Experience in the management of programs and offers

Degree & professional qualification – 5+ years experience in the subject area

Skills & Proficiencies:

Products & Services Knowledge

Customer Segmentation & Channel Management, Account Strategy & Planning,

Customer Relationship Management, Distributor Management,

Customer Profitability & Value Chain Understanding, Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value.

Leading Understanding of Contracts & Contract Management, Deal Closure:

At bp, we recognise and support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. Bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are relevant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Analysis, Commercial Acumen, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.