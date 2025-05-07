bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too –

working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Castrol is one of brands in bp’s portfolio. Our lubricants for automobiles and motorbikes are trusted for their high performance and quality by manufacturers, drivers and riders. Castrol also makes lubricants for many other applications on land, sea and in the air.

We acquired Castrol in 2002 and have maintained the brand’s commitment to specialization, innovation and collaboration. Today, Castrol products are sold in more than 150 countries and Castrol is the preferred lubricants partner for Renault, Volvo, Komatsu and many other businesses.

Castrol is helping to drive sustainability: our new strategy sets out aims for 2030 to save waste, reduce carbon and improve lives.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as an Account Manager - Retail Poland

The role is assigned to Castrol organization, part of Customers & Products entity and will be accountable for a number of key customers, and will supervise proper planning, execution and monitoring of the activity set meant to deliver the business objectives. They will ensure that the right level of resources (within DoA) are allocated to activities and accounts across all geographies the account operates irrespectively of the RtM (Direct / Indirect).

In this role you will:

Lead and coordinate the development of the annual Key Account plan process in the area of responsibility of Retail & E-commerce. Ensure that all Key Account Plans are aligned with the overall business strategy, our agreements with strategic partners (Retail & E-commerce), the internal marketing initiatives, the Key Account’s expectations as well as the compliance with the company HSSE and Ethical standards. Aggregate all plans, and ensure they align with the agreed performance indicators for both the Key Account and the company.

Input to and implement a regionally agreed Prospecting strategy, including allocation of time and resources, coordination and interpretation of market data, senior partner and relationship management and tender/offer processes, which may cross over several territories and/or countries, as well as channels.

Conduct monthly regular robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk with staff and report gain and lost account results internally through the Sales & Operational Planning (S&OP) process.

Forecast monthly for direct accounts of region’s S&OP demand plan. Forecast process to include analysis and projection on base volume, incremental volumes, new products and adjustments for gain-lost accounts.

Accountable to supervise in-month performance and to flag opportunities and vulnerabilities as part of the S&OP process.

Act as single point of accountability to ensure our customers are aligned with all HSSE, Product Quality, Brand and Ethical standards.

Implement detailed plans and manage sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers.

Define the customer related plans and targets, performance metrics and business plans

Pricing decisions in line with DOA or equivalent

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in relevant field of study

Minimum 5 years of sales experience in the FMCG or automotive sector

of sales experience in the Demonstrated success in managing key retail accounts such as petrol station chains (e.g., Orlen, Shell), automotive stores, hypermarkets (e.g., Carrefour, Auchan), and DIY chains (e.g., Castorama, Leroy Merlin).

such as petrol station chains (e.g., Orlen, Shell), automotive stores, hypermarkets (e.g., Carrefour, Auchan), and DIY chains (e.g., Castorama, Leroy Merlin). Strong network within the Polish retail market , understanding key decision-makers, procurement cycles, and category management processes.

, understanding key decision-makers, procurement cycles, and category management processes. Solid understanding of e-commerce channels , especially automotive-focused platforms and online marketplaces.

, especially automotive-focused platforms and online marketplaces. Customer and channel management experience.

Proven cross functional project management experience and working within multifaceted of an organization.

Proven experience in the execution of marketing programs and management of offers.

Products & Services Knowledge, Customer Segmentation & Channel Management related knowledge.

Understanding of the Account Strategy & Planning.

Proven experience in Customer Relationship Management, Distributor Management

Leading Understanding of Contracts & Contract Management, Deal Closure

Fluency in English and German knowledge could be a plus

