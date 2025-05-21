Accounting, Reporting & Control Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The Control Analyst will support the Controllers and Audit Manager. In addition, they will ensure a controlled and secure operating environment where bpTT’s cash flows are safeguarded from loss and effectively managed. The role also has accountability for managing surplus / restricted cash, support in developing strategies to minimize cash retained by bpTT and maintain relationships and monitor operations of primary cash management banks to ensure that our cash and banking requirements are met.

Key Accountabilities

Provides effective ARC support to Control advisors and Audit manager ensuring timely delivery of financial information and effective integration with regional and central ARC, PPM and Business Finance teams.

Support ad hoc projects across the Region.

Support automation efforts to simplify the embedded finance processes across the Region.

Support the quarterly reviews and annual SOX audit work with the external auditors.

Support maintaining a robust control environment operating across the Region.

Work closely with Commercial Ops and Audit Manager to optimize cost recovery.

Supports central business projects with ARC aspects (e.g., systems implementation).

Understands and support allocations in and out, working closely with PPM teams.

Manage liquidity and financing of Region accounts (BPTT, BPTP, Amoco Gas BV, BPEOC, BP

Barbados) and transfer of cash to Shareholders i.e. dividends and cash-sharing arrangements for excess cash, equity calls, loan drawdown

Submission of weekly cash requirements for cash forecasting purposes. Advise of any changes occurring on forecasting data.

Maintain relationships with Group Treasury and Structured Finance to advise on cash flow and long-term funding requirements

Maintain relationships with GPSCM and SAP Banking Team to support the Vendor Master process.

Support Audit manager in all Internal and External audits

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Economics, Engineering, technical field or any other equivalent degree;

Recognized professional accountancy qualification.

Experience of bp’s internal control and accounting policy frameworks

Understanding of key control processes, and BP Requirements in relation to BP’s Financial management system

Understanding of GRM and Accounting Policy issues

Understanding of the relevant local upstream environment

Ability to collaborate with business and assess accounting implications of business events.

Completes work independently without reminders or constant supervision.

Interprets procedures within context of the situation and recognizes when upward consultation is required.

Desirable Criteria

Good working knowledge of SAP PRO (or similar SAP instance)

Reinvent attitude – challenge to status quo and actively seeks out opportunities to stop, standardize or automate.

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



