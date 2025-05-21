Accounting, Reporting & Control Analyst

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The Control Analyst will support the Controllers and Audit Manager. In addition, they will ensure a controlled and secure operating environment where bpTT’s cash flows are safeguarded from loss and effectively managed. The role also has accountability for managing surplus / restricted cash, support in developing strategies to minimize cash retained by bpTT and maintain relationships and monitor operations of primary cash management banks to ensure that our cash and banking requirements are met.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education and Experience
Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Economics, Engineering, technical field or any other equivalent degree;
Desirable Criteria
Why join us!
At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.