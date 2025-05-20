Accounting, Reporting & Control Manager

Job summary

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So, while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT Malaysia. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So, if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.



Join our Finance team and advance your career as a ARC Manager.

The ARC Manager supervises a team of professionals, and is accountable for ensuring that all internal and external accounting- and reporting activities in scope of the operations are prepared in accordance with IFRS and all bp policies and procedures in a timely, accurate and complete manner for the designated entity(ies) as well as accountable for the financial integrity, control and compliance of accounting services. The role works closely with business stakeholders and all functions as well as provides the main interface with auditors and tax.

Key Accountabilities:

As the Senior ARC Accountabilities Holder (SAAH) for Customer & Product (C&P) Head Office and is accountable for ensuring compliance with external requirements and assurance over BP’s internal control over financial reporting (ICFR). This includes but not limited to quarterly due diligence and governance and risk management.

Manage a team which supports bp’s businesses and new projects. A solid understanding of the nature of the business and the economic environment is required, to execute activities effectively.

Ensure timely and accurate delivery of all period-end closing activities, group accounts submissions, statutory accounting and internal and external reporting and meet all regular or ad-hoc regulatory reporting deadlines in accordance with SLAs. Maintain the process health of the organization.

Build and maintain a proactive partnership with business partners and stakeholders internally and externally.

Provide advice, guidance, support and coaching on business context and all financials/control/recharge aspects.

Proactively identify, propose, and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organisation's policies and applicable laws, including:

Plan, assign and direct work.

Provide feedback and coaching employees.

Provide opportunities for learning and self-development and facilitate the development of technical competencies.

Continuously strive to build a culture of high-performance.

Essential Education & Experience:

University degree and accounting qualification (CA, ACA, CPA, CIMA, ACCA, etc.).

Minimum 10 years finance, accounting and control experience

Minimum 6-7 years of experience in managing teams

Strong impact, interpersonal and communication skills, maintains constructive working relationships. Ability to communicate, influence and challenge at different levels.

Strong organization, process, and governance mentality, and work towards excellence.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable adjustment to participate in the interview process.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



