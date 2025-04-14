Accounting, Reporting & Control SME (Mandarin speaking)

Job summary

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So, while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT Malaysia. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So, if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.



Join our Finance team and advance your career as a ARC SME.

The ARC Subject Matter Expert (SME) is responsible for managing various financial and operational tasks within the FBT framework. This role is accountable for general accounting and reporting, including month-end close, group internal and external reporting, intercompany transactions, fixed asset management, audit support, query resolution, cost center and business unit maintenance, staff-related activities, contract renewals, and project support.



In this role You will:

Ensure accurate and timely delivery of month-end close, group reporting, and statutory submissions in accordance with Group and local requirements.

Support intercompany transactions and recharges, including reconciliation and reporting.

Support and oversee Fixed Assets (FA) and Trade Loan activities to ensure reporting accuracy.

Manage rebate accounting and ensure accurate financial reporting.

Manage statutory reporting, tax compliance, and coordinate with external auditors for regulatory and audit requirements.

Build strong partnerships with internal stakeholders to support end-to-end financial, statutory and tax reporting.

Coordinate to identify lease contracts and ensure compliance to IFRS 16.

Manage finance-related staff activities in alignment with organizational policies.

Performs Quarterly Analytical Review (QAR) reporting and support Due Diligence (DD) activities to ensure accuracy, compliance and risk mitigation.

Drives continuous improvement initiatives by identifying opportunities to enhance, increase efficiency and support business strategic projects.

Foster a culture of high performance, accountability, and a “play to win” mindset across team and broader function.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting, or a related field.

Proficiency in speaking, reading and writing Mandarin is required, as auditors typically communicate via email in Chinese.

Minimum of 6-7 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting with strong knowledge of external financial reporting regulations, intercompany transactions, fixed asset management, and audit processes.

Proficiency in financial systems such as JDE, Concur and MyMobility.

Excellent communication and query resolution skills.

Ability to manage multiple tasks and prioritize effectively.

Self-motivated with a commitment to continuous learning and improvement.

Familiarity with China GAAP is added advantage.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Proficiency in Microsoft 365 Apps (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Power BI, etc.).

Knowledge of financial regulations and compliance requirements.

Ability to work independently and remotely when required.

Strong organizational and time management skills.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable adjustment to participate in the interview process.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.