Accounting, Reporting & Control SME

Join our Finance team and advance your career as a ARC SME.

The ARC SME supervises a team comprising of professionals and non-professionals, and is accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording, collection, and processing of all general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, statutory accounting, and direct tax transactions while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for outstanding customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

In this role You will:

Ensure the team’s accurate and timely delivery of general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, statutory accounting and direct tax services (i.e. journal postings, GL maintenance, report preparation, reconciliations, tax submissions, etc.) in accordance with SLAs.

Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the respective systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Provide relevant advice and information to staff across the FBT and its customers as and when required.

Regularly track and resolve outstanding general accounting and reporting issues that have been raised, or further bring up to the necessary parties.

Proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organisation's policies and applicable laws, including:

Plan, assign and direct work.

Provide feedback and coaching employees.

Provide opportunities for learning and self-development, and facilitate the development of technical competencies.

Continuously strive to build a culture of high-performance.



What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. MIA, ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Minimum 6 – 7 years’ experience in general and/or financial accounting.

Minimum 5 – 6 years’ experience in leading, developing and coaching teams.

Shared service centre experience.

