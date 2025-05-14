Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We're fundamentally redefining what we do, so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world become net zero too – working across our industry to improve people's lives.

It's crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you're from or how you live your life.

Join our Team and advance your career as Accounting and Reporting Analyst!

This role is for Egyptian nationalities only, however we would like to encourage candidates of all genders to apply.

You will be responsible for preparing, analyzing, and reviewing financial transactions, data, and reports. This role involves maintaining the general ledger, supporting month/Quarter-end close processes, and ensuring data integrity across various platforms. The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of accounting principles and be able to provide insightful financial analysis to support decision-making.

In this role you will (be):

Ensure accurate and timely recording of financial transactions to support monthly and quarterly GAAP and statutory close processes, ensuring accuracy of accounting and reporting.

Apply routine and non-routine accounting policies.

Develop quarterly financial performance pack to review cost recovery progress.

Ensure compliance with BSA process and highlighting any unsporting balances for resolution.

Analyze financial data and prepare reports for management review, including variance analysis and trend identification.

Prepare statutory reports on a quarterly and annual basis, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Develop financial models and pro formas to support business decisions and investment evaluations.

Assist in internal and external audit processes by providing vital financial information and analysis.

Find opportunities to streamline and improve current accounting processes and reports to enhance efficiency and accuracy.

Work closely with other finance team members and departments to ensure accurate financial reporting and data integrity.

Prepare ad hoc reports as needed

Maintain and improve effective controls in place

You will need to be successful in:

Proficiency in English

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field.

Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in Accounting and reporting activities

Experience in interpreting and understanding PSA and JOA, joint venture and PSA accounting concepts.

Experience in a multinational company, oil and gas industry or in the energy sector.

Familiarity with financial modeling tools and ERP systems e.g SAP - preferably

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Proficiency in accounting software and Microsoft Excel.

Excellent attention to detail and accuracy.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Looks for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently.

Knowledge of GAAP and statutory reporting requirements is a plus

We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting, Accounting Policies, Accounting policy, Accounting Processes, Accounting System, Analytical Skills, Analytical Thinking, Data Management, Finance, Financial Accounting, Financial Analysis, Financial Closings, Financial Data Reporting, Financial Reports, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Microsoft Excel, Monthly Close Process, Quarterly Closing



Legal Disclaimer:

