We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally redefining what we do, so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world become net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Join our Team and advance your career as Accounts Payable Analyst !

This role is for Egyptian nationalities only, however we would like to encourage candidates of all genders to apply.

In this role you will (be):

Deliver proper and accurate accounting records.

Apply routine and non-routine accounting policies.

Manage the full accounts payable cycle from receipt of invoices to payment, including coding invoices, matching purchase orders, obtaining approval, and entering the invoices into the accounting system.

Handle relevant Inter company accounting activities.

Ensure compliance with BSA process and highlighting any unsporting balances for resolution.

Process employee expense reports, including verification of receipts and coding.

Ensure all accounts payable policies and procedures are aligned with.

Build and maintain strong working relationships with key stakeholders at relevant levels.

Responsible for monthly accounts payable journal entries and balance sheet reconciliations

Assist team with gathering support for all audits, including pulling documentation.

Investigate and resolve problems associated with processing of invoices and purchase orders.

Monitor open and overdue items and follow up accordingly with appropriate partners.

Prepare ad hoc reports as needed

Maintain and improve effective controls in place

You will need to be successful in:

Proficiency in English

Accounting, Finance degree or a related field (Qualified Accountant is a plus).

5 years of proven experience preferably in the Oil&Gas industry.

Good understanding/knowledge of accounts payable process.

Excellent understanding of key financial systems as well as control process

Excellent business awareness and understanding of business arrangements.

Experience with SAP is an advantage.

Knowledge of production sharing agreements and reserves.

Ability to transform into Agile work methodologies.

Strong analytical, problem-solving and time management skills.

Proficiency in accounting software and Microsoft Excel.

Excellent attention to detail and accuracy.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Looks for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently.

We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



