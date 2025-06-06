Admin Assistant

Job summary

Production & Operations



Business Support Group



The administrative Assistant is a critical part of the Cherry Point Support Staff. As the Administrative assistant, you will partner with other members of the Support Staff to ensure that all day-to-day administrative tasks are accomplished in an excellent manner. You will be responsible for identifying efficiencies and cost savings opportunities for the site. As the Administrative Assistant, you will work agility to ensure that you are delivering best in class support to the Cherry Point Refinery.

Ensure the efficient day to day operations of the departments

Update files and spreadsheets and own the SharePoint

Own document control and retention for department with support of IBM team

Schedule Travel

Set up large meetings

Review and submit department reports

Manage office equipment

Arrange food and catering

Order supplies and maintain inventory levels

Identify areas for cost reduction and complete cost reduction projects

Own and update department assignments and schedules

Act as backfill for EA and payroll

Onboard all new employees – Facilitate MOC process for new employees

Complete assigned agile projects and tasks

Required: High School Diploma

Preferred: Associate degree

5+ years of administrative experience

Prioritize, format, and produce correspondence and reports in a variety of formats, using appropriate computer applications

Ability to maintain documents, files of correspondence and reports

Ability to prioritise

Self-directed and possess the ability to learn new software programs

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Excellent ability to analyze and interpret data

Ability to carry out assigned projects to their completion

Detailed and organized person with exhibited analytical skills.

Computer Programs—Microsoft Office 365 e.g. Outlook, Excel, Teams, Word

Required: If you are applying for a position in the United States, you must be at least 18 years of age, legally authorized to work in the United States; and not require sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., TN, H1B status), now or in the future. When successful you have a TWIC card on their first day of employment. More information can be found on the TSA website: https://twicprogram.tsa.dhs.gov/TWICWebApp/

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. How much do we pay (Base)? $65-$76K *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp. We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp. As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Adaptability, Authenticity, Communication, Continued Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.