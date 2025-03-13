Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Strategy & Sustainability Team and advance your career as a



Advisor – Oil & Gas

Strategy & Sustainability aim to define a value-adding, sustainability-led strategic direction that supports our ambition to deliver positive impact for people and our planet. Working within S&S, you will be embedded in the centre of the organization bringing together strategy, sustainability and ‎capital allocation into a group-wide framework and promoting ethics and compliance across the ‎organization.

In this role You will:

Carry out analysis and forecasting of oil and natural gas price and supply

Support analytical projects on the area to produce insights and guidance to support the needs of the Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures team (SS&V) and bp’s senior leadership

Identify key challenges and uncertainties associated with the role of oil and gas as the energy system diversifies and decarbonizes and support decision making with key findings

Support the team’s price reporting, price analysis, and price guidance functions for bp Investor Relations, Investment Appraisal process, and the Energy Outlook

Synthesize and communicate the insights of your analysis to the rest of the team and to the senior leadership of SS&V

Support the production of the team’s core outputs, including Energy Outlook, Reference Path, Fuels Investment Price Set, and Medium-Term reports

Monitor and identify key issues and developments affecting the future of global oil and gas markets and the transition away from these hydrocarbons in key end-use sectors

Share your findings with stakeholders in a compelling manner using data for storytelling

Develop and maintain a strong network to ensure up-to-date knowledge of the issues most relevant to bp and those shaping external perspectives

What You will need to be successful:

Degree in Economics/Mathematics/Engineering or closely related studies or equivalent experience

Detailed knowledge and experience in data analysis, data scraping tools, as well as data visualization

Experience with management of large datasets

Proficiency in using Excel and PowerBI

Strong background in quantitative skills (econometric modelling techniques, and Python for data management and forecasting

Proven track record of using advanced analytical techniques on sophisticated data sets to produce targeted, accurate and timely analytical insights on global oil and gas markets

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with track record of optimally communicating complex ideas and issues to internal and external audiences

Proven track record in working constructively and collaboratively within team environments

Willingness to work UK hours (10:00-18:00)

Proficiency in English language

Familiarity and experience working with energy market data providers and consultancies including but not limited to Rystad, Wood Mackenzie, SPGlobal, and the International Energy Agency is an adventage

Experience in research on the oil and gas industry and markets, with expertise in monitoring, analysing and forecasting world oil and gas developments is an adventage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analysis and modelling, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Econometrics, Economic modelling, Economics, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Group Problem Solving, Macroeconomics, Market Analysis, Organizational knowledge, Presenting, Stakeholder Management, Statistics



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.