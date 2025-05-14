Job summary

About Archaea

bp is committed to investing in lower carbon energy so we can meet our ambition to reach net zero by 2050. And while we’re still mostly in oil and gas today, bioenergy is one of our five transition growth engines and a key focus to help us support the global energy transition.

Archaea Energy, a bp company, is a leader in landfill gas to energy and the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. With big ambitions, we specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities. The team operates around 50 sites in 32 states with a robust development pipeline.

About the role

We are seeking a detail-oriented and knowledgeable Air Permitting Advisor to support our environmental compliance and permitting efforts across our portfolio of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) and renewable gas to power projects (LFGTE). This role is responsible for obtaining, managing, and ensuring compliance with air permits at all our facilities, and will work closely with project development, operations, engineering, and regulatory agencies.

Key accountabilities

Establish permitting timelines for multiple projects and align them with individual project development schedules to ensure timely approvals and execution.

Prepare and manage air permit applications (e.g., Title V, PSD, minor source, NSR, construction permits) for RNG facilities.

Conduct emissions calculations, including criteria pollutants, GHGs, and hazardous air pollutants, using EPA-approved methodologies.

Interpret and apply local, state, and federal air quality regulations (e.g., EPA, state DEQs).

Coordinate with environmental consultants and regulatory agencies during the permitting process to ensure permits are issued in a timely manner.

Contribute to environmental assessments (e.g., CEQA, NEPA) and support permitting new site development and facility upgrades.

Review permit applications and final permits with environmental and operations personnel to accuracy and programs are in place to meet permit conditions.

Stay informed on evolving regulations affecting RNG and biogas operations.

Support Environmental Compliance Team to track compliance obligations and ensure timely submittal of reports, notifications, and renewals.

Support air compliance reporting programs and performance testing as required.

Provide technical support during audits or inspections.

Essential education

Bachelor's Degree (BA/BS) in Environmental Science or Engineering or a related field of acceptable equivalent credits or experience. Other acceptable degrees include general, civil, or chemical engineering.

Essential experience

At least 3 years of relevant air permitting experience is required, preferably in energy, waste, or RNG industries.

Strong understanding of Clean Air Act regulations and air dispersion modeling.

Proficiency with emissions calculation tools and software (e.g., AP-42, Excel).

Must be effective in working both independently and in a team-setting with a variety of personnel.

Excellent and effective written/verbal communication and organizational and analytical skills.

Strong project management and time management skills to manage multiple projects and meet dynamic deadlines.

Desirable criteria

Familiarity with RNG and LFGTE processes (e.g., anaerobic digestion, biogas upgrading, flare systems) is a plus.

Knowledge of other environmental permitting (e.g., solid waste, stormwater) is beneficial.

Interpretation Skills. Review environmental regulations and permits. Determine applicability and provide guidance to Operations and Management on any risks or impacts to the Industry.

Why join us?

Delivering a better and more balanced energy system requires many different approaches and solutions. All of us have a part to play. We aim to support our people to learn and grow in an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. So, if you have the right skills, commitment and courage to help us invest in today’s energy system and build out tomorrow’s, apply today!

How much do we pay? $87,000 - $110,000. *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

Join our industry-leading team and you’ll receive a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These include, but are not limited to:

Discretionary Annual Bonus Program

401K Program

Quarterly Momentum Bonus

Health, Vision, And Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Long-Term Disability

But above all? You’ll play a key part in helping bp deliver our ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



