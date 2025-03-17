Job summary

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and passionate people at Castrol are shaping the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and excellence. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to lead the way in the lubricants' market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Area Manager - Branded Workshop & Aggregator in Delhi and details mentioned below:

In order to fulfil Castrol’s vision of pivoting into a Service & Maintenance brand, a network of premium car workshops is being set up under brand name Castrol Auto Service. The intent is to expand the network at rapid pace over next few years. Branded Workshop Manager will play a critical role in the achievement of this goal. BWM will be responsible not only for setting up this network through acquisitions but also for managing and nurturing this channel to growth and deployment of the channel offer.

Key Responsibilities:

Customer acquisitions



▪ Develop detailed plan for acquiring / developing customer base of Branded Workshops in assigned territories. Create a pipeline of workshop leads for the channel that acts as a feeder pool for in-year as well as future acquisitions.

▪ Prospecting of leads and profiling them basis approved criteria using approved tools & techniques to ascertain fitment against requirements.

▪ Concept selling of Castrol’s Branded Workshop offer to prospects and helping them understand the program and channel offer in detail, including commercials. Explain contract TnCs, field queries, establish relationship ultimately leading to successful conversions.

▪ Effectively use in-house tools. SFO to plan and supervise acquisition pipeline and WBC to create and deploy customer offers that are profitable for the business as well as meet customer’s business requirements.

▪ Post acquisition, ensure onboarding of customers by team to Castrol brand heritage, product range and benefits etc. thereby inducting workshop into the program using tools and techniques provided.

▪ Define a local area business plan including target workshops, coverage, sales target, activities etc.

▪ Participate in the development of local business strategy, assisting the team to increase their effective time in attracting and retaining business.

▪ Conduct sales volume and margin analysis, resolving customer operational issues and supervising pricing performance integrity toimprovee customer perception of value.

▪ Align with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviors.

Offer Deployment & Workshop Management

▪ Implement quality deployment of channel offer including SOP training, Audits, Branding, Activations etc. Lead implementation of future initiatives and pilots. Will need to lead by example and demonstrate execution of key audits and SOP training effectively.

▪ Understand and establish relationship with customer to gdedicationment for the activities proposed.

▪ Implement activities aligned to company strategy to maintain the good relationship with existing customers.

▪ Defend and grow existing customer share of wallet through needs based and effective use of our offer under mentorship.

▪ Hold regular meetings to agree and supercritical metrics KPIs with customers.

▪ Customer and market insights: handle an updated database and maintain close relationship locally.

▪ Understand competitor’s approach and provide feedback to company.

▪ Represent “voice of customer” in the company to improve our approach.



Overall Business Delivery Responsibility



▪ Achieve month-wise Secondary sales objectives for entire product range including focus products and synthetics across customers

▪ Develop positive relationships with key customers and ensure quality service through distributors/ SEs.

▪ Develop appropriate plans in consultation with on ground sales team to ensure customer retention and to counter competitor activities to minimize their impact on Castrol’s business.



Planning

▪ Help collate information (customers, influencers, competition analysis & SWOT analysis) and use it to develop appropriate territory strategy

▪ Market coverage: Study, approve BDMs’ PJPs and ensure implementation of detailed and efficient

coverage of outlets as per defined Ways of Working

Reporting / Performance Review / Policies adherence

▪ Lead, mentor and guide team of Business Development Managers (BDMs)

▪ Ensure that new members of on-ground sales team are accurately inducted on channel offer and expectations

▪ Perform on-the-job training of and develop ground sales team’s capabilities and review their performance.

▪ Submit periodic performance report on acquisition/ performance KPIs to relevant customers

▪ Ownership of strict adherence of company policies, & other statuary compliances

Background & Experience:

▪ Bachelor’s degree in Engineering / Technology (like Mechanical, Chemical etc.), with major of sales & marketing

related is preferred and with 8+ years sales & marketing experience in B2B space.

▪ Preference to experience in service business of key OEMs like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors etc. and sales/ business

development with multi brand automotive aftermarket players such as Bosch Car Service, Mahindra First Choice,

Carnation etc.

▪ Sound commercial knowledge on contracts and proven experience in long term contract negotiation and value

creation

▪ Excellent selling skills especially the value selling skills, fair knowledge on auto technology, automotive aftermarket

▪ Proven ability in developing and strengthening relationships to drive business success.

▪ Proven negotiation skills, influencing abilities and excellent communication capability.

▪ Fluency in speaking, reading and writing local language. Proficiency in working level English. Fair knowledge in

Finance, Supply Chain, marketing.

▪ Maturity with significant business and social insight – understand the business context as well as the industry trend

▪ Demonstrated track record of driving growth in a very competitive market environment.

▪ Positive attitude, proactive approach, eager to learn and a belief in working and winning with teams.

▪ Customer centric approach and ability to handle uncertainty and ambiguity

▪ Willing to travel extensively



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



