This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

Area Manager – Nationwide Opportunities

Are you a dynamic retail leader ready to drive real impact across a multi-site operation? Do you thrive on leading high-performing teams and delivering excellence in a fast-paced, customer-focused environment? This is your chance to join bp's convenience retail business at a pivotal point of transformation and growth.

About the Role:

We’re looking for Area Manager's in multiple locations across the UK to lead portfolios of 20–25 company-owned stores across each patch and overseeing a team of ~500 dedicated colleagues. You’ll play a critical role in our UK retail operations, owning the delivery of people, customer, financial, and operational performance within your region — all while being a champion for change, growth, and exceptional customer service.

This is more than a job — it’s an opportunity to shape strategy, coach talent, and drive transformation from the ground up.

We are looking for Area Managers across the UK and have opportunities in the following locations:

- Northant's / Milton Keynes

- Kent

- North

- East Anglia / Essex

- North London

- South London

Key Responsibilities:

Lead and inspire a team of store managers to deliver exceptional store performance, fostering a culture of operational excellence and continuous improvement

Drive profitability while ensuring best-in-class safety and customer service standards

Champion a strong people agenda — from talent development to DE&I and succession planning

Deliver flawless execution of business strategies, promotions, and transformation initiatives

Conduct regular business reviews, performance assessments, and action planning

Key Skills:

Experience leading multi-site retail teams in a fast-paced, customer-driven business

Strong commercial and financial acumen — with the ability to turn insights into action

Exceptional leadership, coaching, and interpersonal skills

The confidence to manage performance and lead change with courage and clarity

A self-starter attitude with a passion for retail excellence and innovation

Field and in-store leadership experience in convenience, grocery or FMCG sectors

Ready to Make an Impact?

If you're excited about the opportunity to shape the future of retail operations and lead from the front, we’d love to hear from you.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Travel Requirement

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continued Learning, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.