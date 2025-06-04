Area Sales Manager - BWS

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

About the role

Responsible for the development as well as the execution of the indirect sales strategy and delivery of the financial performance targets through managing local distributor partners / intermediaries/resellers; also takes responsibility for prospecting partners, coaching third parties and driving/monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company, whilst providing training on products and services.

The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

This role ensures brand consistency, drives sales growth, and enhances customer experience through strategic partnerships with workshop owners.

Key responsibilities

Workshop Network Development : Identify and recruit suitable independent workshops to join the branded network. Conduct site assessments and ensure alignment with brand standards. Oversee the branding process including signage, uniforms, and layout.

Sales Growth & Channel Performance : Executes the annual and multi-year strategic plans for indirect sales, supporting the development of regional strategies to improve the whole value chain and ensure excellent standards and delivery to customers to achieve financial targets.

Develops, agrees (both internally and externally) and implements the annual business plan with the Distributor / Channel partner, providing permanent support in all areas of its contents including sales performance, sales capability - provide sales training and product knowledge to workshop staff, customer offer deployment, HSSE and ethics and compliance.

Brand Compliance & Customer Experience : Inputs and influences people resource allocations of the third-party partner to ensure strategic priorities are fulfilled within the territory.

Conduct regular audits and provide feedback for improvement.

Manages the regional sales pipeline to ensure the appropriate sales activity level and collaborates across functions to integrate and simplify systems and processes to improve the value proposition.

Influences, coaches and motivates sales teams of third-party partners, targeting standardised execution of customer offers and programmes.

Relationship Management : Build and maintain strong relationships with workshop owners and staff. Act as the main liaison between the company and workshop partners. Resolve operational issues and provide ongoing support.

Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to manage all aspects of the account relationship and build sustainable relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.

Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights.

Adopt and utilize the Castrol mindset which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in business, Marketing, Automotive Engineering, or related field.

At least 5 years of experience in sales, channel development, or automotive services.

Experience in the lubricant or automotive aftermarket industry is preferred.

Strong communication and negotiation skills.

Project management and organizational abilities.

Analytical thinking and data-driven decision-making.

Ability to work independently and travel frequently.

Good understanding of lubricant product and broad overview of technical knowledge.

Proven experience in the implementing marketing programs and offer.

Strong skills in distribution management and General Trade channel management

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans

Ability to work across functions

Intermediate English communication and digital skills are required

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



