Area Sales Specialist

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Keep strong HSSE bias and fully align with company Code of Conduct regulation.

Deep understanding of assigned region’s industrial lubricant market including key sectors, key customers, and competitors. Define assigned region’s growth plan, actively seek to increase Castrol’s industrial lubricant’s market share through selective growth with regional key customers and key sectors.

Implement RtM transition. Propose and get endorsement of indirect business partner network, responsible for RtM transition implementation. Focus on grow indirect partner’s capability and improve/optimize channel efficiency with the endorsement.

Professional distributor management through joint-distributor-development plan, distributor’s sell-in & sell-out management, pipeline management, distributor capability growth, digitalization and distributor’s top key account management.

Have in-depth understanding of distributor’s P&L, DSR capability growth. Conduct regular business review with distributors to ensure the joint-business plan implementations. Coaching DSR and joint-visit to key customers to grow distributor’s capability.

Win region’s key account through indirect partners/service providers. Manage/own the relationship with region’s key account.

Work closely with global key account team, national key account team, and sector sales specialist to leverage knowledges, experiences to deliver sector development plan to maximize Castrol’s value;

Make the sales planning to achieve the target through pipeline management, LBM, V&O, joint-distributor-plan. Deliver regional financial performance targets including Volume, NTO, Cash, GM, Overdue and TCC’s.

Submit bottom up forecast following the process and ensure continuous improvement of forecast accuracy

Closely monitor competitor activity and feedback front-line competitor intelligence.

Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in region comply fully with our own CoC and local competition legalization. Ensure compliance with country regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards (e.g. Picasso).

Liaise regularly with support team, e.g. Technical Service, sales operation, finance team, Technology etc. to deliver distributer offer and drive business growth.

Carry out all required documentation punctually and to the required standard.

Requirements

Minimum: Bachelor degree. Engineering is preferred

More than 3 years B2B sales management experience and distributor management.

Experience of dealing with multiple stakeholders both within and outside the organization is critical for success in this role

Experience handling large /complex customers in industrial sectors

Track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

Experience/track record/confidence representing the company externally and dealing professionally with large customers

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.