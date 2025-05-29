AsPac HSE&C Advisor

Job summary

Provides expertise to ensure that HSE&C risks within ASPAC Performance Unit (PU) are identified, assessed and effectively managed.

Enables the delivery of the HSE&C plan.

Provides HSE&C support, and facilitates access to HSE&C expertise, to allow the PU effectively meets HSE&C regulatory and bp requirements within manufacturing and other PU operations.

Intervenes and escalates as appropriate to cause corrective action based on HSE&C performance trends and/or conformance levels of focused Operating Management System (OMS) sub-element.

Drives consistency and a common approach where it adds value, and provides optimum performance in service of the HSE&C agenda.

As a member of the PU HSE&C team contributes to the development of local HSE&C plans, policies and programmes.

Implementation of the HSE&C plan to ensure delivery of the Global Castrol HSE&C strategy and ensuring bp and PUs HSE&C requirements are met.

Proactively influences and directs the key stakeholders within the organisation to ensure their compliance with all applicable HSE&C legislation

Supports the relevant leaders in the organisation to ensure they have the HSE&C competence to fulfil their HSE&C accountabilities

Delivers appropriate training within the organisation to ensure the workforce are competent to deliver their HSE&C accountabilities

Ensures that HSE&C risks are incorporated into the decision making process with respect to operational projects, in particular identifying and recommending mitigations for key risks

Supports leaders to implement the HSE&C systems, processes and tools necessary to ensure delivery of OMS, HSE&C policies and standards, Group Design Practices (GDPs), for instance Control of Work (CoW), Risk management, personal safety, process safety, etc.

Proactively influences and directs the relevant leaders to ensure relevant HSE&C employee and stakeholder communications and awareness programmes are developed and delivered.

Implements key HSE&C processes including Annual Risk Process, Risk Assessment, Incident Classification and Reporting, Notification and Investigation to meet regulatory and bp requirements within the business.

Provides support to line management in the conformance of operations to external HSE management standards, such as ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001 and any OEM standards

Provides support to Crisis and Continuity Management on need basis based on situations

University degree (or equivalent work experience). Formal HSE&C qualification (e.g. NEBOSH Diploma) or graduate degree in HSE&C desirable

Significant experience in HSE&C or Operational roles with substantial HSE&C accountabilities;

Deep HSE&C knowledge within an international business environment, strong generalist HSE&C background and experience including knowledge of plant operational and technical environments; proven ability to think both operationally and strategically.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.