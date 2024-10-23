AsPac Industrial Business Development Manager (AsPac Industrial Liaison Manager)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

About the role

This role is to 1) Liaison and facilitate J-OEM Industrial business expansion/improvement across AsPac region thru collaborating with local Industrial team in respective affiliate 2) Leverage Japan HQ relationship with J-OEM to influence their decision to select Castrol Industrial across AsPac markets by applying Castrol’s solutions in analytics, services, environment on top of Castrol’s lubricant product offers.

Key Accountabilities

Develop a strategic approach and business development plan for each agreed J-OEM accounts across AsPac Industrial business

These business development plans will align to the overall Industrial business strategy should be built around and feed into the product and service development agenda for the industry growth sector

Work and coordinate closely with Castrol internal cross-functional organizations including Sales, Marketing, Technology, Supply Chain both at local & PU levels to drive business development

Plans will be fully compliant to both Castrol’s and customers HSSE and Ethical and compliance standards and will be targeted on delivering Volume, Turn Over & GM growth in line with the business strategy and short- and long-term business performance plan

Lead/facilitate the process for large tenders & projects across Aspac in the respective customer portfolio and work closely alongside regional, cluster and local account management and offer development teams to ensure appropriate focus and support is provided to the prospect account

Build a robust sales pipeline and deliver together with the respective J-OEM accounts new profitable business to Castrol

Support the strategy implementation and pipeline delivery to key J-OEM Accounts located in the relative geographical market

Design achievement for each growth project with clear growth target; lead these milestones with high efficiency by utilizing project management principles and engaging different stakeholders

Monitor of the market & sector insights, competitor actions, new market trends and opportunities in the Industrial strategic focused segments

Requirement

Minimum Graduate in Engineering or Applied Chemistry with business degree preferred

5 + years of experience in Sales / Marketing including exposure to Industrial lubricants product sales

3 + years of handling large international customers in manufacturing industry

Working experience in large international manufacturing companies preferred

English and Japanese language are required (as you will need to the local Japanese market and Japanese OEMs across the region)

This is a local package role can be based in Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam or Indonesia.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform essential job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

We'd love to hear from you to request any accommodations!



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.