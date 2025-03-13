This role is eligible for relocation within country

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

Role Overview :

The Asset Hub Manager will provide leadership and direction to a complementary team, including engineering, network planners, property professionals and maintenance guides, who handle technical project execution for the bp Australia and New Zealand organisation. You’ll support with day-to-day delivery and multi-year programs with a focus on safety and operational risk management, whilst meeting financial and commercial goals. The team will be key in ensuring timely delivery for our customer facing teams in ANZ!

Shift Timing : 3 AM- 12 noon IST

Responsibilities :

Ensure excellent executable delivery against the bp ANZ plan supporting delivery of in year budgets and the longer-term strategy.

Must have a safety-first background that ensures delivery to the bp standards, local legislations and codes of conduct across a diverse portfolio?

Support effective contractor and supplier partnerships with support from HSE&C and Procurement to effectively meet program requirements

Deliver appropriate controls including Key Performance Indicator’s for time, cost, quality and risk on bp ANZ projects and maintenance works so that we meet bp’s targets

Develop and maintain the resource and capability to provide sufficient, proficient engineering, management of projects & maintenance, supervision and control of works for activities undertaken to support bp’s operations

Actively chip in to the leadership team, through clear understanding of engineering and project matters, commercial opportunities and general business matters to assist in the advancement of the business

Lead change management across a sophisticated organisation to simplify and automate activities where appropriate

Job requirements & qualifications:

12 to 15 years of proven experience in oil and gas industry.

Strong analytical and quantitative skills with prior experience handling a team.

Tertiary education within Business Management or Project Management

Proven leadership and team management ability across geographically dispersed team

Significant experience in handling Capex & Opex budgets across large programs of work

Comprehensive familiarity in end-to-end project management, engineering management and construction management

Detailed knowledge of engineering, safety, project & program management and project delivery

You will work with

A key leadership role in the ANZ team leading and encouraging a large group of individuals to support in both the day to day delivery and strategic growth of bp ANZ.



